The right must unite | The spectator

I mentioned here recently that in my opinion Boris Johnson bears a certain similarity to Dr. Faustus, as Christopher Marlowe described him: selling his soul and then wasting his time on futile and stupid actions.

The Conservative Party is one of the only political parties whose leader seems to rather hate his own voters.

Perhaps now I can add Rishi Sunak as another possible replacement for this role. As Sunak announced a general election in the pouring rain last week, I was forced to ask myself again: what was the point of all this? What was the point of climbing the ranks, backstabbing your predecessor, working, campaigning, and intriguing, and then starting out again that way? Why seek the highest political office without knowing what to do with it once there?

It is not uncommon for conservatives to make the following observation, but I will nonetheless. The Conservative Party always lets you down. I hated the CameronClegg years, hated the post-Brexit mess, hated the infighting, but I always thought: well, maybe they'll pull something out of the hat. But no. As the Conservatives are once again driven from power, they have done almost everything they can to disappoint everyone who was inclined to vote for them. There are people today who have lived their entire lives under the Conservative Party regime. And while it can be argued that the country would have been in a worse state if Gordon Brown or Ed Miliband had spent the last decade or more in power, it is unfortunate that this is the only argument made by the Tories.

To take just one issue, they are leaving office with both legal and illegal immigration reaching historic highs. Those of us who love this country find it hard to understand why even politicians who also claim to love it seem determined to leave such a mess for their successors.

In recent years, I have heard Conservatives admit that their party may need time on the opposition benches to get its act together. This is based on the fallacious presumption, from what I can see, that on the opposition benches this party mess will magically unite and become a loyal, hardworking and principled fighting force. Personally, I raise an eyebrow at that.

So what should we do?

One thing above all: the British right must unite. By this I don't mean that all of us critics of the Conservative Party should put our criticisms aside and jump in. I mean there needs to be a concerted effort to expand the local team.

It seems unlikely that the Reform Party will make a serious electoral breakthrough in July, but I would expect it to hurt the Conservative Party and deprive it of a considerable number of seats by splitting the votes. Nigel Farage, among others, seems eager to finally break up the Conservative party that has done so much to displease him since Maastricht. Many Conservative voters I know say with some sadness that they will probably vote Reform. It's either that or stay home. But the fact that a party like the Reform Party, which has almost no known names on its list, can be so close to the Conservative Party in the polls is in itself a sign.

If you add up the vote share of the Reform and Conservative parties, you get a force that would at least have a chance of taking power. But the Conservative Party never seems to want these people; in fact, it's one of the only political parties I know of whose leader seems to rather hate his own voters.

For years, I have personally seen a version of this play out. At the time when Question time and similar programs were watchable, I used to appear on them. As well as getting to spend an evening with a Liberal Democrat, a Labor MP and a bitter comedian, these shows have always had one thing in common. The Labor MP would overlap with the comedian (who was of course always either left-wing or very left-wing), the Liberal Democrat would sit in the middle hoping to take advantage of any situation and the Tory MP's job was to distance themselves from the conservative person on the panel. When I was there, that person was me. If it were Rod Liddle, Melanie Phillips or anyone else, the Conservative MP would surely turn on them at some point and scold them.

If the subject of the environment came up, the Tory MP would point out how incredibly left-wing he was on climate change, unlike that horrible global warming denier or whatever. If the subject of immigration, Islamism or something similar came up, I (or the other poor idiot) would say what we think (which polls show a majority of the public thinks too) only to be berated not only by all the leftists but also by the Tory MP as well.

I remember Jeremy Hunt playing this trick on me once. Jeremy Corbyn was with us and so when the subject of Islamic State came up I could have done with a bit of blue-ribbon help. But Jeremy Hunt's main goal was not to show that he disagreed with the fool (me) who thought the name Islamic State was somehow suggestive. No: the right-wing messenger should always be addressed by conservatives, just to show how adorable conservatives are. How well it worked.

This is just a personal experience, and it happens to be mine. Yet I know that millions of voters hold the same views as me and Rod and many other perfectly reputable people, and the Conservative Party has spent 14 years blowing its nose in their general direction.

After the disaster, I suggest rethinking. The Conservative Party always says it's one big church, but it's not. For a generation it was a broad church only in the way that the Anglican Church is a broad left church. Perhaps after the election, when we become the only country in the world to vote for a left-wing government, conservatives will wonder if they should have made more friends on their side. The left is doing it, and that's just one reason they're going to win.