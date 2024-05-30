Election commission bans former Pakistan PM Imran Khan from contesting elections for 5 years





Aug. 9 (UPI) — Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan who was convicted last week on corruption charges, has been disqualified for five years, the country's election commission announced.

In a brief notice issued on Tuesday, the Election Commission of Pakistan said Khan had been disqualified as a political candidate under the country's Constitution due to his conviction.

Khan, a former cricket star and current leader of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, party, ruled the country from August 2018 to April 2022 when he was ousted in a vote of no confidence, accused mismanagement of the South. The economy and foreign policy of Asian countries.

Since his dethrone, the 70-year-old has been at the center of controversy, accused of several offenses, including under the anti-terrorism law last August, over allegations of threatening officials during a speech he gave while he was fighting for his political life.

On Saturday, Khan was arrested and sentenced to three years' imprisonment and a fine following a trial in Islamabad in which he was found guilty of “corrupt practices” for profiting from the sale of gifts of State which had been offered to him during his tenure in the Prime Minister's Office. .

The gifts were valued at approximately $635,000.

The PTI – which called its president's arrest this weekend a “kidnapping” and his conviction as having been handed down by a “kangaroo court” – rejected the election commission's announcement on Tuesday, saying it would challenge Khan's ban in the Supreme Court. Court.

“The notification of the Election Commission is an indication of closed-door schemes and unnatural and illegal interference in politics,” the PTI said in a statement issued to X. “The bias of the Election Commission of Pakistan to The regard for Tehreek-e-Insaf and the president of Tehreek-e-Insaf is not hidden from the nation.

Earlier on Tuesday, the PTI held a principal engagement meeting during which its members “unanimously” declared that “Mr Imran Khan will remain President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for life”, according to a statement distinct.

Khan also filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday challenging his conviction, Dawn reported.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.style.yahoo.com/news/election-commission-bans-pakistans-ex-053742274.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos