Trump's secret trial in New York: 12 legal terms explained | Donald Trump News





Former President Donald Trump's trial in New York, which has made headlines in the United States and around the world, is entering its final phase after more than six weeks of proceedings.

Jurors on Wednesday began the process of deciding whether to find Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records. The outcome of the trial could have major implications for the US presidential election in November and affect the future of the country for years to come.

Never before has a US president, past or present, been the subject of criminal charges. Prosecutors argued that Trump faked business records to hide a secret payment that could have hurt his chances in the 2016 election.

But Trump and his defense team have denied any wrongdoing, instead portraying the charges as politically motivated.

Media coverage of the secrecy case has described the process largely using legal terms. But it is not always easy to understand legal jargon such as indictment and indictment.

Below, Al Jazeera explains 12 basic legal terms readers may frequently encounter in the news and how they apply to the Trump trial.

Prosecutor: a government lawyer who presents a criminal case on behalf of the state

In most jurisdictions in the United States, the chief prosecutor, also known as the district attorney (DA), is directly elected. The state's attorney general is known as the attorney general.

Part of the prosecutor's job is to decide whether to file charges against a suspected criminal. If the case goes to court, the prosecutor must then argue for the charges, presenting proof that a crime was committed.

In the Trump trial, for example, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg assembled a team of prosecutors to argue Trump's guilt. Among them was Joshua Steinglass, a veteran assistant district attorney who delivered a closing argument lasting more than five hours Tuesday.

Criminal charges: charges of a crime brought by a prosecutor

Trump faces 34 criminal charges in New York, each representing a business record he is accused of tampering with.

At the heart of the case are payments totaling $130,000 to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, which prosecutors say were concealed in business records, which include checks, invoices and paperwork accountants.

Prosecutors say Trump ordered his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to pay Daniels for his silence during the 2016 election season. Daniels has claimed he had an affair with Trump in 2006, which he denies.

After Cohen paid Daniels hush money, prosecutors say Trump reimbursed the ex-lawyer and hid the charges as legal fees to cover his tracks. Trump ultimately won the 2016 presidential election.

Indictment: a set of formal charges approved by a grand jury

Generally, to initiate a criminal trial, there must be a formal written complaint describing the charges: an indictment.

In cases like Trump's, a group of randomly selected citizens come together to determine whether there is sufficient evidence or probable cause to bring a suspect to justice. This is called a grand jury. Unlike a trial jury, which evaluates questions of guilt, a grand jury only considers whether there is enough evidence to warrant a trial.

Trump, for example, was indicted in New York on March 30, 2023, becoming the first former president to face criminal charges. He called the decision a witch hunt, a stance that has become his standard response to all his legal woes.

Arraignment: a court hearing at which the accused are formally presented with the charges

An arraignment is often the first time a defendant, the person charged with a crime, has to appear in court.

The court reads the charges and informs the defendant of his rights. In some cases, the defendant is also asked to plead guilty or not guilty.

Trump was arraigned on April 4, 2023. He first arrived at Lower Manhattan Criminal Court, where he was fingerprinted. He then joined his lawyers in the courtroom, where the indictment was unsealed or made public.

Trump pleaded not guilty at arraignment. His first appearance before a judge saw crowds of protesters and counter-protesters gather outside the court.

Jurors: randomly selected citizens who assess the guilt of a defendant

In criminal cases in the United States, courts generally require that 12 jurors be selected from the general population. These 12 jurors listen to evidence presented by the prosecution and defense during a trial and then decide the outcome of the case.

Jury selection usually starts the probationary period.

To arrive at 12 jurors in the Trump trial, nearly 300 potential jurors were considered. The judge, prosecutors and defense attorneys were tasked with determining whether each candidate could be fair and impartial in the case, judging Trump by the letter of the law, rather than using personal motivations.

Many potential jurors were quickly dismissed after indicating they could not be impartial. But four days after the trial began, 12 jurors were selected, along with six alternates who are also expected to serve for the duration of the trial.

Alternates intervene if a juror cannot fulfill his duty. New York's 12 jurors will decide on the Trump case. Their decision must be unanimous for Trump to be found guilty.

Verdict: The jury's decision after a trial

The verdict in the Trump case is expected in the coming days. Sometimes juries only need a few hours to reach a decision. In other cases, the process can take weeks.

Jury deliberations: when jurors discuss the evidence and try to reach a verdict

Jury deliberations begin after the prosecution and defense have finished presenting their arguments.

First, the judge gives the 12 jurors instructions on how to interpret the law. Then, jurors meet behind closed doors to evaluate the evidence and make a decision on the guilt of the defendants.

The jury in the New York trial began deliberating on Wednesday. As part of their decision-making process, they sent several requests to the judge overseeing Trump's case to review the evidence heard in court. A court reporter is expected to read portions of the witness transcript to them Thursday.

Convicted: found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt

If convicted, Trump would become the first former president to be convicted of a crime. All 12 jurors must agree for Trump to be convicted of any of the 34 counts. Each charge is evaluated separately, meaning Trump could be convicted on all 34 counts, some of them, or none.

Acquitted: found not guilty

An acquittal would mean the 12-member jury believes the prosecution did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump falsified business records to influence the 2016 election.

If the jury acquits Trump, the former president will likely argue that the case was politically motivated from the start.

Just like a guilty verdict, all 12 members of the jury would have to agree to acquit Trump on any of the 34 charges.

Hung Jury: A jury that cannot agree on a unanimous decision

In the case of a jury without a majority, the judge declares a mistrial and sends the legal proceedings back to square one. Prosecutors would then have to decide whether to retry the case or drop the charges.

Trump would benefit from a hung jury, strengthening his argument that the charges were unjustified. A mistrial would also likely force prosecutors to retry the case, if at all, after the November presidential election.

Sentence: Sentence pronounced by the judge in the event of conviction

For most crimes, there are laws that set limits on the maximum sentence.

In Trump's case, the maximum sentence is four years per crime. But legal experts say the former president is unlikely to face prison time if convicted: He would be more likely to be fined or given probation.

Appeal: taking the case to a higher court to overturn a guilty verdict

Defendants can appeal decisions against them, often arguing that they did not receive a fair trial or were not provided with effective counsel.

An appeals court can overturn a conviction and send the case back to the lower court for a new trial. In some cases, prosecutors drop charges or seek a lenient plea deal after a successful appeal of the conviction.

Trump would likely appeal a guilty verdict, giving him more time to challenge any conviction before the November presidential election.

