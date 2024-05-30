Politics
Fact check: Tory and Labor net zero plans need over $100 billion extra
On several occasions the Conservative party and prominent conservative The politicians claimed Labor's net zero plans for the national grid would cost 116 billion.
In a report, the Conservatives also claimed Labor policyit would cost that much every year.
Assessment
This claim comes from a report which says Labor's proposal will cost $116 billion more over 11 years than is currently spent, while the same report predicts the Conservative government's current policy would require an additional $104.6 billion over the same period.
Facts
Net zero refers to the balance between the amount of greenhouse gases produced and the amount removed from the atmosphere. This decarbonization can be achieved through a combination of reducing and eliminating emissions, with the ultimate goal of limiting global warming.
A 2023 Report from the Policy Exchange think tank, which included modeling and energy data from Aurora Energy Research, claimed that bringing Britain's electricity grid to net zero by 2030 would cost an extra 116 billion over 11 years in the part of the Labor Party's plans.
This breaks down to 15.6 billion per year until 2030, then 4.4 billion per year between 2031 and 2035.
This money is in addition to current investments and what is already expected to be invested during this period. In 2022, these investments amounted to 23 billion from the public and private sectors.
Aurora Energy Research an analytics company founded by professors at the University of Oxford say it Work plans were unachievable within the deadlines.
Meanwhile, the government's current net zero plans which have been introduced by Boris Johnson's government in 2021 are spread over a slightly longer period and aim to ensure the decarbonization of the network by 2035.
This policy would also require, according to the Policy Exchange report, billions of pounds of additional investment, or 104.6 billion over 11 years.
This would amount to around 8.2 billion per year until 2030 then 11.1 billion per year between 2031 and 2035.
Connections
Message from the Conservative Party on (archive)
Rishi Sunak posts on X (archive)
Report on Conservative Party tax increases with annual cost claim on page 5 (archive)
Definition of net zero by the National Grid (archive)
Policy exchange Decarbonize the grid (archive)
Aurora Energy Research (archive)
Labor makes Britain a clean energy superpower (archive)
UK government plans revealed to decarbonise UK electricity system by 2035 (archive)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.shropshirestar.com/news/uk-news/2024/05/29/fact-check-both-tory-and-labour-net-zero-grid-plans-need-more-than-100bn-extra/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
