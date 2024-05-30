Cancellation of the increase in university tuition fees, Observateur: “A populist decision but which will not solve the problems”





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Semarang State University (UNNES) education observer Edi Subkhan said the cancellation of the tuition fee hike is a populist move by the government. According to him, President Joko Widodo or Jokowi wishes to avoid taking unpopular measures at the end of his mandate. Thus, Jokowi asked Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology Nadiem Makarim to cancel the tuition hike policy. “Politically, this decision is populist and pleases many people, but does not solve the fundamental problems,” said Edi Subkhan. Tempo Wednesday. Edi believes this cancellation is temporary and will likely be reinstated next year. Canceling the hike itself does nothing to solve the fundamental problem. Rising tuition fees for university students have entered the conversation since the government established a policy for State Universities with Legal Entities (PTN-BH). Campuses with PTN-BH status see their share of government funding reduced. “The share of government funding for PTN-BH is not increasing and even tends to decrease,” said Edi. Due to insufficient government funding, PTN-BH campuses are free to change student tuition rates. This freedom is regulated in Ministerial Regulation No. 2 of 2024 concerning the operating costs of higher education. Previously, President Joko Widodo summoned Nadiem Makarim to the Presidential Palace on Monday, May 27, 2024. After the meeting, Nadiem said he would cancel the UKT increase this year. “At the Ministry of Education and Culture, we have decided to cancel the tuition fee increase this year and will re-evaluate all requests from universities to increase tuition fees. So, no student will be affected by the tuition fee hike,” Nadiem said. HENDRIK YAPUTRA Editors Choice: DPR assures that military bill will not restore duality of new order Click here has get the latest Tempo news on Google News

