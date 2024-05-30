Column: No matter what the jury says, Trump wins. here's why





WASHINGTON

Whatever the jury's verdict in Donald Trump's business fraud trial in New York, one outcome is predictable: The former president will respond with defiance and denial, as well as a declaration of victory if he doesn't. He is not found guilty on all counts.

A larger effect is almost as predictable: the verdict will not have much impact on his chances of winning the presidential election.

Even a guilty verdict on confusing charges that Trump committed corporate fraud to hide cash payments to an adult film actor would likely have only a minor effect on his standing in the eyes of most voters .

A conviction, which the former president would certainly appeal, will not prevent him from remaining in the race. And if he wins the election, he has a good chance of avoiding heavy sanctions, at least during his term.

Trump faces four possible verdicts: guilty on all counts, a split decision, a hung jury or an acquittal.

GUILTY It won't be easy to turn a conviction on all 34 counts into a victory, but there are plenty of ways Trump can mitigate the consequences. He continues to claim that the charges were flimsy and that the trial was rigged against him. And if he appeals the verdict, it will have two effects: it will almost certainly keep him in prison long after Election Day, and it will allow him to argue (rightly) that a conviction cannot be considered final as long as it is contested.

SHARED DECISION If Trump is convicted on some counts but not others, he can be counted on to declare it a moral victory. He will almost certainly appeal all convictions and argue that the confusing outcome proves the charges against him were weak to begin with.

HANGED JURY It only takes one out of 12 jurors to prevent a jury from returning a verdict on a hung jury, which normally results in a mistrial. If the jury fails to reach a decision, Trump will rejoice that even a jury of Manhattanites in one of the most liberal jurisdictions in the country failed to convict him—another declaration of moral victory.

ACQUITTAL It would be a total victory. The candidate would claim that this proves that he was right all along and that his opponents have unfairly weaponized the justice system against him.

Why do I say that even a guilty verdict is unlikely to hurt Trump's electoral prospects? Because that's what the smartest political pollsters I know, both Republicans and Democrats, say.

A conviction in the case is unlikely to play a significant role in the election, Democratic strategist Mark Mellman said. It is possible that the polls will falter and then return to where they were. And it is possible that there is no floating.

The most likely impact of a guilty verdict is negligible, Republican pollster Whit Ayres agreed.

An ABC News/Ipsos poll last month found that 16% of current Trump voters said they would reconsider their support if he were convicted in the New York case, and another 4% said they would definitely stop supporting him. But voters are generally unable to predict how they would react to hypothetical future events, pollsters warn.

In 1998, Mellman noted, many Democrats told pollsters they believed President Clinton should resign if he were impeached for lying about a sexual relationship with a White House intern. But when the Republican-led House of Representatives impeached Clinton, his voters remained loyal to him and his popularity soared.

Trump has spent months attacking the legitimacy of the criminal charges against him, preparing his supporters to ignore a guilty verdict.

And he has shown time and time again that constant repetition can tilt public opinion in his favor.

A good example: Trump's insistence that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. A year ago, the Monmouth University poll found that 68% of Republicans believed President Biden won the election through fraud. By February, as Trump campaigned relentlessly on his false election claims, that number reached 75 percent.

We have seen, for eight years, a series of events that have led people to say: this time, Trump will surely lose support. But he never really does, Ayres said.

As for undecided voters, there are still five months of campaigning. It is unlikely that voters who have not yet made up their minds will decide in the fall based on a verdict on commercial fraud charges, a verdict that will be appealed, in the worst case scenario the one delivered in the spring.

Trump has already won at least one major victory. Six months ago, he faced four serious criminal cases, any one of which could have derailed his presidential campaign: a federal case stemming from his supporters' invasion of the Capitol on January 6, 2021; a federal case involving accusations that he illegally possessed highly classified documents; an election interference case in Georgia; and the New York commercial fraud case.

Now he has managed to postpone the final count in all four cases until well after the election.

Delays don’t make accusations go away.

But if Trump wins the election, he can order the Justice Department to stop the two federal cases. And under most legal precedent, state courts would stay his prosecutions in New York and Georgia while he was president. If he wins in November and completes a full term, that means he won't face prosecution until 2029, when he will be 82 years old.

In short, whatever the conclusion of the New York trial, Trump will survive to fight another day and perhaps even serve four more years as president.

It has often been pointed out that it is unprecedented for a former president to face criminal charges. It is equally unprecedented, and equally remarkable, that he could stand trial, face possible conviction, and have virtually no dent in his political fortunes.

Read more of McManus' articles on Trump: Trump has big plans for California if he wins a second term. Fasten your seat belts Trump wants to arrest more than a million undocumented migrants from California. Here's how he could do it. Trump loves fossil fuels; California wants clean energy. Signal collision

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/world-nation/story/2024-05-29/column-trump-wins-one-way-or-another-heres-why The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

