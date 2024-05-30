Trump reportedly considering White House advisory role for Elon Musk | Donald Trump





Donald Trump has discussed a possible advisory role for tech billionaire Elon Musk should he take over the White House next year, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal.

The two men, who had a once strained relationship, have had several phone calls a month since March as Trump seeks to woo powerful donors and Musk seeks an outlet for his policy ideas, the newspaper said, citing several anonymous sources close to him. of their conversations.

Musk and Trump connected in March at the estate of billionaire Nelson Peltz. Since then, the two have discussed various policy issues, including immigration, which Musk has been vocal about in recent months.

America will collapse if it tries to absorb the world, Musk tweeted in March.

Musk said he would not donate to either presidential campaign this election, but reportedly told Trump he planned to hold rallies to dissuade rich and powerful allies from supporting Joe Biden in November.

It's only been a few years since Musk and Trump exchanged insults. At a 2022 rally, Trump called Musk another bullshit artist. Meanwhile, Musk tweeted that Trump should hang up his hat and sail into the sunset.

Musk briefly served on Trump's White House trade advisory group early in his presidency, but Musk dropped out after Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris climate accord in 2017.

Today, relations seem to have softened. When Musk acquired Twitter, renaming it X, in 2022, he reinstated Trump's account. Musk has since asked Trump to be more active on X, according to the Journal, although Trump has been largely loyal to his Truth Social platform.

In March, after meeting with Musk at Peltz's property, Trump told CNBC: “I've been friendly with him over the years. I helped him when I was president. I helped him. I liked it.

As the owner of Tesla and SpaceX, Musk has benefited from federal government policies and contracts in recent years, including rocket service contracts and tax credits for electric vehicles.

Trump said in March that he and Musk clearly had opposing views on a minor topic called electric cars, with Trump opposing increased production of electric vehicles and supporting tariffs against foreign vehicle manufacturing electrical.

Peltz, an investor, has been a key link between Trump and Musk. Peltz and Musk told Trump they were working on a massive data-driven project designed to ensure a fair vote count, although the details of the project remain opaque.

