Xi meets with Egyptian president
Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Beijing on Wednesday.
Xi pointed out that 68 years ago, Egypt was the first Arab and African state to establish diplomatic relations with China. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Egypt comprehensive strategic partnership, he said, adding that over the past decade, the two heads of state have worked together to guide the vigorous development of bilateral relations.
China-Egypt relations have become a vivid illustration of China's solidarity, coordination and mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation with Arab, African, Islamic and developing countries, Xi said, adding that in the new circumstances, the construction of a more enriched and more dynamic China -The Egyptian relationship meets the common expectations of the two peoples.
Xi said China is willing to work with Egypt to deepen mutual trust, advance cooperation, build a China-Egypt community with a shared future in the new era, and contribute to peace, stability, development and to regional and global prosperity.
Xi stressed that China strives in all fields to build a strong and prosperous country and realize national rejuvenation, and that China and Egypt face historic opportunities for exchanges and cooperation in various fields. . The two sides should continue to firmly support each other and work together to promote common development, Xi added.
China is ready to work with Egypt to tap cooperation potential in traditional areas such as infrastructure, industry, electricity and agriculture, explore cooperation in emerging areas such as healthcare , information and communications, and renewable energy, and deepen the economy, trade and investment. cooperation and encourage more Chinese companies to invest and do business in Egypt, Xi said.
Xi called for efforts to hold the 2024 China-Egypt Partnership Year, expand personal and cultural exchanges, and make the Luban Workshop in Egypt a benchmark for China-Africa cooperation in vocational education .
China supports Egypt to play a greater role in international and regional affairs, and is willing to further strengthen coordination and cooperation with Egypt on multilateral platforms such as the UN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the BRICS cooperation mechanism, to advocate multi-equal and orderly cooperation. – a polar world and universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and jointly safeguard international fairness and justice, as well as the common interests of developing countries, Xi said.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Arab Cooperation Forum. Xi said China is willing to work closely with Egypt and other parties to build a successful China-Arab Cooperation Forum, inject new impetus into China-Arab relations, and promote community building. Sino-Arab of shared destiny.
China is also willing to work with Egypt and other African members of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation to carry forward the spirit of China-Africa friendship and cooperation, and work together to build a China-Africa community with a shared future. high-level African. , Xi added.
Sisi expressed joy at paying a state visit to China and attending the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab Cooperation Forum, adding that Egypt hopes to further deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership with China and strive to promote peace and peace in the region. stability.
Sisi said that Egypt adheres to the one-China principle, firmly supports China's position on issues related to its core interests such as Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xizang and human rights, and firmly supports China in achieving complete national reunification.
It is hoped that the Egypt-China Partnership Year 2024 will provide an opportunity for the two countries to improve people-to-people exchanges and strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas such as information and communications, artificial intelligence, new energies, food security and finance. , added Sissi.
Expressing gratitude to Xi for proposing a series of global initiatives, Sisi said Egypt is ready to work closely with China within the framework of multilateral cooperation to make positive contributions to peace and human progress.
The two sides also exchanged views on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.
Xi said the current round of Israeli-Palestinian conflict has caused heavy losses among innocent Palestinian civilians and the humanitarian situation in Gaza is extremely serious, and China is deeply saddened. It is imperative to cease fire and end the war immediately, avoid fallout from the conflict that would impact regional peace and stability, and avoid a more serious humanitarian crisis, he said. he declares.
Noting that the two-state solution is the fundamental path to resolving the Palestinian issue, Xi said China firmly supports Palestine in becoming a full member of the UN. China appreciates Egypt's important role in easing the situation and providing humanitarian relief, and is willing to work with Egypt to continue providing assistance to the people of Gaza within its capabilities. and to promote a rapid, complete, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian conflict. question, Xi added.
Egypt greatly appreciates China's consistent commitment to justice on the Palestinian issue and is ready to maintain close communication with China to promote an early easing of tensions in the Gaza Strip, Sisi added.
After the talks, the two heads of state jointly witnessed the signing of bilateral cooperation documents in various fields, including the plan to promote cooperation in joint construction of the Belt and Road, scientific and technological innovation , investment and economic cooperation and quarantine. .
The two sides also issued a joint statement on deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership.
