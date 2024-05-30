Politics
Self-construction must not be neglected in Oliver campaign promises
As election fever builds, we are hearing more and more promises about housing, most recently with Labor's unveiling of plans to build on Gray Belt land as part of their aim to build up to 'to one and a half million housing units during the first five years. if he is elected.
While initiatives by political parties to boost housing supply through large-scale development are generally to be welcomed, it is equally important not to overlook the role that self-build properties can play in tackling housing UK housing crisis.
Self-build projects check many of the same boxes, if not more, than their new build counterparts when it comes to the benefits they offer. Not only are self-built homes generally as energy efficient, if not more so, they also have the advantage of being ones that the borrower chose, designed and, in some cases, built themselves.
The design and construction of a self-build property also generally does not face the same local opposition as large housing estates. In some cases, self-builds are more welcomed by communities because they are smaller scale and less intrusive.
At the same time, self-build mortgages present a great opportunity for mortgage brokers. With funds released gradually as construction progresses, one of these mortgages offers a break from the norm; with brokers and lenders often accompanying them on the exciting journey of self-build projects.
Much like construction itself, self-build borrowers are often not simple cases and can include complex incomes and scenarios. The same goes for the property itself, with more than half of self-build projects using Modern Methods of Construction (MMC).
We strongly believe in the potential that the market can offer and hope that political parties will continue to support the growth of the sector.
Support in previous years
So, as the elections approach, what can we expect from political parties in terms of self-construction?
In the previous elections, one of the most significant impulses for the self-build market came Conservative Party Election Manifesto 2019which promises to support community housing by helping people who want to build their own homes find land.
In the years since, there has been a concentrated effort to promote the self-build market, with the manifesto paving the way for one of the largest studies of this market to date.
In 2021, Boris Johnson's government commissioned Richard Bacon, MP for South Norfolk, to study how to increase the number of self-build and bespoke properties to 30,000 to 40,000 per year, from the current 13,000.
THE Bacon Review, as we learned, set out six recommendations, including a greater role for Homes England in creating a new personalized, self-build housing delivery unit, supporting the creation of serviced plots on small and large sites and large-scale delivery. It also recommended maximizing access to permitted land for self-commissioned homes through the government's proposed planning reform.
Bacon himself noted that: We must build more and better new houses. Personalization and self-construction can contribute to this, by putting customers and their choices at the heart of the process. When customers come first, we will see more homes built, better designed, better built, greener and [that] costs less to operate, and [that] are warmly welcomed by their communities.
Summer 2022 also saw the launch of the Aid to Build scheme, supported by €150 million in government funding.
However, as we often see with government initiatives, results do not always match intentions. Figures released just after the program launched showed that between October 31, 2021 and October 30, 2022, listings for self-service properties are down by about a third compared to the same period a year earlier.
In addition, only 6,374 building permits were granted for serviced land that could be built yourself or custom-built, a drop of 23% compared to the same period a year earlier.
Lenders open to self-construction
As in the new construction sector, it sometimes happens that it is not the search for financing which constitutes the main obstacle, but the search for the land.
Some of the constraints around where a potential borrower can build and who is allocated the land can be complex, with the risk of a smaller plot of land being swallowed up in a large development.
Raising awareness can also play an important role in ensuring the growth of the self-build sector and sending out the message that the mortgage market and building societies like ours are ready and waiting when it comes to finance these projects.
We are proponents of self-build and have financed large projects, including one for a broker whose client required a remortgage of 1.4 million, initially on an interest only basis, for a project of self-construction of 2.5 million integrating MMC.
Such projects often require a flexible and thorough review of the construction and borrower's finances in order to achieve the best possible outcome.
As the legislative elections approach, it is crucial for the government to maintain, or even strengthen, its support for this sector.
We must ensure that the self-build market is given the same priority as the wider housing sector.
Rob Oliver, Distribution Director at Dudley Building Society
