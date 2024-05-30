President Jokowi, Minister of Economy Affirm Indonesia's Commitment to OECD Membership





May 30, 2024 JAKARTA – Playing a crucial role in economic transformation towards achieving Indonesia's Vision 2045, the government's efforts to strengthen international cooperation through its intention to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) make more and more evidence of certainty, with various stages progressing. optimally. After deciding to open accession discussions with Indonesia on February 20, 2024 and presenting Indonesia's accession roadmap at the OECD Ministerial Meeting in May 2024, Secretary General of the OECD Mathias Cormann held a meeting with President Joko Jokowi Widodo at the Presidential Palace in Bogor on February 20, 2024. Tuesday. On this occasion, Coordinating Minister for Economy Airlangga Hartarto, as Chairman of the National Team for the Preparation and Acceleration of Indonesia's Accession to the OECD (OECD National Team) , accompanied Jokowi. “Today's meeting is the second between President Joko Widodo and Secretary-General Cormann regarding Indonesia's accession process. The first took place in August 2023. The purpose of this meeting is to provide the latest information on the accession process and the measures that need to be taken by the Indonesian government,” Airlangga said at a press conference. Furthermore, Airlangga mentioned that during the meeting it was indicated that Indonesia remains committed to becoming a member of the OECD within the next three years. Subsequently, the government will establish a Project Management Office (PMO) to support the national team and will continue to promote the OECD accession process so that it is integrated into the National Long-Term Development Plan ( RPJPN) and the National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN). Airlangga also said there were several lessons learned from some new OECD member countries that have achieved better economic performance. For example, Costa Rica reduced its budget deficit to 5% of GDP in 2021, Colombia reduced foreign bribery by implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention, and Lithuania and Chile completed their corruption processes. membership in three years. Regarding the ongoing accession process, Indonesia receives technical and non-technical support from several OECD member countries. Commitments of support in the form of capacity building, funding and communications are provided by Australia, the Netherlands and various other countries. Additionally, Japan provides technical assistance through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). After adopting the OECD roadmap, the next step the government will take will be the self-assessment process, followed by the preparation of the initial memorandum, which is expected to be completed within the next 250 days. “During the conversation between the President and Secretary General Cormann it was also discussed that in this OECD process the OECD would also contribute to the development of the semiconductor ecosystem and that they would learn how ASEAN implemented the Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA). roadmap, which will also be a learning process for the OECD,” concluded Airlangga. In addition, at the end of 2024, Secretary General Cormann is also expected to visit Indonesia again to launch the Indonesian Economic Survey. This survey is a form of OECD support for Indonesia to improve its investment climate and become a country comparable to current OECD member countries in regulatory development, thereby encouraging further investment in Indonesia.

