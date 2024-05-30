Trump's silent trial: jury begins deliberations. Everything you need to know





NEW YORK (AP) After nearly two dozen witnesses, 16 days of testimony and hours of closing arguments from lawyers, it's time for jurors to give their say in Donald Trump's secret trial.

Jury deliberations began Wednesday in the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president. The panel of seven men and five women is tasked with deciding whether Trump is guilty of any of 34 counts of falsifying his company's records.

Prosecutors say Trump falsified records to hide reimbursements from his then-lawyer Michael Cohen, who paid $130,000 to porn actor Stormy Daniels in the final weeks of the 2016 campaign not to for spreading her claim that she and Trump had sex a decade earlier.

The former president and presumptive Republican nominee has pleaded not guilty, denies any sexual interactions with Daniels and claims payments made to Cohen were properly designated as legal fees in company records.

Now that the case has been brought before the jury, here's a look at how the deliberations unfolded.

WHAT DID THE JURY DECIDE?

If the jury convicts Trump, it must unanimously conclude that he created a false entry in his company's records, or caused someone else to do so, and that he did so with the intent to violate or conceal a violation of a state law making it illegal. conspirators to promote or prevent the election of any person to public office by unlawful means.

A conviction would mean jurors would all agree that something illegal was done to promote Trump's election. But they need not be unanimous on what this illegal thing was. In this case, jurors could choose between three possible illegal acts:

— They might find that one of the conspirators violated the Federal Election Campaign Act, which in 2016 prohibited anyone from donating anything worth more than $2,700 to a presidential campaign. It also banned businesses from contributing to a campaign.

– They could discover that other business documents were falsified, including federal tax forms that Trump's company issued to Cohen, bank statements associated with Cohen's payment to Daniels, or an invoice used when the parent company of the National Enquirers paid Karen McDougal, a former model who claimed she had an affair with Trump, which he denied.

— They might find that false information was submitted on a tax return.

To obtain a conviction, each juror would have to find that at least one of these illegal things happened.

WHERE CAN THE DELIBERATIONS BE?

Behind closed doors in a room reserved for the jury.

While the 12 deliberate, the six alternate jurors who also observed the entire trial will be in a separate area of ​​the courthouse. If a jury member is unable to continue due to illness or other reasons, then an alternate juror will replace them and deliberations will begin again.

Jurors deliberated after being given detailed instructions on the laws relevant to the case, what must be proven to convict and their duty to acquit if not proven. They had to hand over their cell phones to court officials.

WHAT WILL WE KNOW FROM THE DISCUSSIONS?

Very little. The deliberations are secret, but jurors whose identities are hidden from the public can ask a bailiff to provide notes to the judge.

The first came about three and a half hours into deliberations, when the jury asked to rehear some testimony from Cohen and former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker. Then, while attorneys and the court took that testimony, jurors sent a request to rehear Judge Juan M. Merchan's instructions on the laws applicable to the case.

Merchan read jurors' notes in court and spoke with prosecutors and defense attorneys about how to respond. Then the jurors were brought into court for a question from the judge: whether they wanted all of the legal instructions or just part of them. After explaining to them that they could respond by note, he sent them home for the evening.

The rereading will begin Thursday morning and will be done aloud from the trial transcript. (Jurors do not have the transcript in the jury room, but do have a court laptop loaded with documents and other materials that were presented during the trial.)

Judicial observers sometimes speculate about what the contents of a memo might imply about the deliberations, but there is no way to be sure.

Jurors also send a note to signal that they have reached their verdict or, sometimes, to say that they are deadlocked.

Where will Trump be in the meantime?

He does not have to stay in the courtroom itself but must be in the building. During the trial, he, his lawyers and security personnel were able to use the courtroom across the hall for breaks.

HOW LONG WILL JURORS DELIBERATE?

As long as they need it. The standard court day runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with a break for lunch (juror meals will be delivered). But judges sometimes extend the hours if jurors want them. There is no limit on the number of days deliberations can continue.

CAN JURORS GO HOME?

Yes, at the end of each court day. The jury is not sequestered, the legal term for isolating the jury from the outside world. It was once required for many criminal cases in New York State, but that requirement was lifted in 2001 and confinement is now rare.

WHAT HAPPENS IF THERE IS A VERDICT?

Jurors will send a note, through a court official, saying there is a verdict, but not what it is. The judge will call Trump, his defense team and prosecutors into the courtroom if they are not already there, then announce that the jury has reached its verdict.

Then the jury will be convened, and the foreman in New York, this job usually falls to the first juror chosen, will be asked if the jury has reached a verdict. If the answer is yes, then the foreman will be asked what the verdict is for each charge and will answer either guilty or not guilty.

Then the jury will probably be asked collectively: Is this your verdict? Prosecutors or defense attorneys can also request that each juror ask the same question individually.

WHAT HAPPENS IF THERE IS NO VERDICT?

If jurors send a note saying they cannot agree, the judge, in consultation with both parties, must decide what to do next. Defense lawyers could ask for an immediate mistrial. This might be granted, but often the response is to summon the jury and ask them to keep trying.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys often debate what should be said. Judges can look to the New York court system's sample language for what's called an amended Allen charge. He urges jurors to make every effort to reach a verdict and to be willing to reconsider their position without abandoning their conscience or judgment to simply follow the path of others.

If the blocking notes persist, the message can be repeated or edited. The same goes for arguments for a mistrial. There is no hard and fast rule as to how long a jury must continue to attempt to resolve disputes before it can declare a mistrial.

