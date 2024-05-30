Trump imagines a world in which Mother Teresa paid a porn star to silence her over an alleged affair





No one knows where the jury currently deciding Donald Trump's fate in the secret trial will stand regarding guilt and not guilty, but one person who seems extremely concerned about the guilty verdict? Donald Trump. We know this from his bizarre ramblings outside the courtroom on Wednesday, during which he claimed, repeatedly, that Mother Teresa could not defeat the charges against him.

Speaking to reporters, the ex-president said: “I would say that listening to the accusations of the judge, who, as you know, is very conflicted and corrupt because of the conflict*, very, very corrupt, Mother Teresa could not beat these accusations. These accusations are trumped up; everything is faked. The whole country is in disarray between borders and fake elections, and you have a trial like this where the judge is so conflicted he can't breathe. It's a shame, and I really mean it. Mother Teresa could not resist these accusations. But hey, see. Well, see how we do it.

This is obviously a strange claim, because it imagines a world in which Mother Teresa was criminally charged with falsifying business records to conceal a hush money payment to a porn star alleging she was having an affair. (Would an MT on trial constantly complain about the coldness of the courtroom? Trump hasn't said so.) But it's also typically Trumpian and reminiscent of his oft-repeated statement that no president in history has been treated as unfairly as he, including Abraham. Lincoln. (They always said that Lincoln, no one was treated worse than Lincoln. I think I'm treated worse, Trump told Fox News in 2020.)

Jurors in the criminal trial began their deliberations Wednesday. Although a decision could be made as early as today, we may not hear the verdict until next week.

*Yes, he actually said that.

