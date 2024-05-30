Visiting Rupit Regional Hospital, Jokowi is happy that there are no complaints about the lack of specialist doctors

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo visits the Regional General Hospital (HOSPITAL) Rupit north of Musi Rawas, South Sumatra, Thursday (5/30/2024).

He admitted he was happy because of the number medical specialist enough in the hospital.

Usually, he says, all hospitals complain about a lack of specialist doctors.

“I am happy to go to North Musi Rawas Regional Hospital, because of what? Human resources, doctors, specialists are good, complete,” said Jokowi in a press release after visiting the Rupit regional hospital on Thursday.

He also highlighted a number of medical equipment sent by the Ministry of Health to RSUD.

“Before, there were two operations, then CT analysis-“He also arrived 6 months ago, and what I am happy about is that there are enough human resources. What I usually see in other hospitals is always the problem of doctors specialists,” he said.

However, the problem, Jokowi said, is that RSUD still lacks electricity.

Therefore, he asked the Senior Director of PLN to immediately address the electricity shortage in North Musi Rawas Regency.

“Earlier, I immediately called the President Director of PLN to complete it as quickly as possible, not only for electricity in hospitals, but in the entire North Musi Rawas district. And the president director of the PLN agreed,” Jokowi said.



