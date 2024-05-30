Donald Trump could actually go to prison if convicted (or he could be sentenced to picking up trash on the side of the highway)





When a Lower Manhattan jury returns its verdict in the criminal trial against Donald Trump, millions will be on the edge of their seats, waiting to hear whether the President of the United States was convicted of falsifying business records to cover up a crime. silence on payment of money to porn star Stormy Daniels. And then, depending on what the jury says, the next question could very well be: Is this guy finally going to jail?

If Trump is convicted, the real answer will come at a separate sentencing hearing. And while many believe there is absolutely no chance that Judge Juan Merchan will sentence a former president (and current presidential candidate) to prison, former federal prosecutors who worked for the office that brought this case against Trump predict otherwise.

This is not an isolated case of, oops, I made a mistake in my professional records, or even a one-off scheme, Diana Florence, a former prosecutor for the Manhattan district attorney, told Politico. Considering all of the facts and circumstances revealed during the trial, I believe that if he is found guilty, a prison sentence is warranted. If I were a prosecutor, I would absolutely ask for state prison. (Each of the 34 counts Trump has been charged with carries a maximum sentence of four years; if he is convicted of more than one, he will almost undoubtedly serve the sentences concurrently.) The former Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Stuart Meissner also believes Trump will serve time if convicted, telling Politico: I think, knowing most judges in New York, they will want to show that no one is above the law, and so he would probably sentence him to a term of imprisonment. I don't think much of it, but I think it would be included just to make the point.

As Politico notes, even if Trump is convicted, Merchan could choose not to sentence him to prison. Other possibilities include probation, which would require the ex-president to report periodically with a probation officer, and parole, which would allow him to avoid meeting regularly with a probation officer as long as he does not commit other crimes. Community service is also on the table, and even people who desperately want to see the old guy serve time might be satisfied with the image of him picking up trash on the side of the highway. Merchan would consider a number of factors in deciding what sentence to impose, including whether the defendant has a prior conviction (shockingly, they haven't), whether they have shown remorse ( the pigs will fly away sooner) and if it represents a danger to the community (this is absolutely true, some would say).

And while Florence and Meissner eye prison for Trump's future, others have expressed doubts. From what I know of his reputation, Judge Merchan is not known as a draconian judge, Peter Tilem, a defense attorney and former assistant district attorney, told Politico. He is not known for being the harshest convict in the building. I don't think he would start with this particular case. On the other hand? “When you talk about this case, and Donald Trump in general, but particularly this case, all the rules are thrown out and so there are no guarantees,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/story/trump-could-actually-go-to-prison-if-convicted-or-he-could-be-sentenced-to-picking-up-trash-on-the-side-of-the-highway The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos