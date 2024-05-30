Prepare for fuel prices to change on June 1, Jokowi and Pertamina said







Jakarta, CNBCIndonesia – The government is currently assessing the price of fuel oil (BBM), including the price of non-subsidized fuel such as Pertamax Cs. This was done after the government withheld the economic price of unsubsidized fuel until June 2024. The assessment was delivered directly by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as well as PT Pertamina (Persero) through Pertamina Patra Niaga. “Everything is examined by the state budget service. Whether it is capable or not, whether the price is high or not, what is the price of oil. Everything will be calculated, everything will be counted, everything will be done carefully . considerations”, said Indonesian President Jokowi in Istora Senayan, Jakarta, quoted Thursday (30/5/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT According to Jokowi, fuel prices are linked to the lives of many people. Fuel price movements will therefore affect different prices in the country. Previously, the government still kept energy prices, like fuel prices, low until next June. Even as global crude oil prices come under pressure, conflict tensions are growing in the Middle East. “So far, I have not made any changes (to the June energy subsidy assessment),” said Sri Mulyani when questioned by journalists, at the Presidential Palace Complex, quoted on Wednesday (28/5/2024) . The President Director of Pertamina Patra Niaga, Riva Siahaan, revealed that in fact his party cannot confirm the changes in fuel prices in June 2024. What is clear is that at present, the party continues to monitor market prices. “We are still monitoring the market prices because it is not yet final,” Riva said during a meeting at SPBE in the Koja area, North Jakarta, quoted on Wednesday (29/5/2024). However, he said his party would continue to support the government's program to determine the price of fuel sold by companies. Riva said his party would set energy prices based on people's capabilities. “So we have no intention of doing things outside of government regulations,” he stressed. Previously, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), Arifin Tasrif, emphasized that the price of fuel oil (BBM), both subsidized and unsubsidized, would be maintained until June 2024. “Approximately (it will be held) until June. We will see because the price of crude oil is still 83 US dollars (per barrel),” Arifin explained at the office of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources on Friday ( 8/3/2024). ). Regarding the price of unsubsidized fuel not increasing, Arifin said his party had already made calculations so that this would not harm PT Pertamina (Persero). Earlier, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs (Menko Ekonomi) Airlangga Hartarto said it was decided at a plenary cabinet session that there would be no increase in electricity and fuel before June. “Both subsidies and non-subsidies,” Airlangga said recently in his Jakarta office. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article RI non-subsidized fuel prices rise and fall: this is the right of commercial entities (pgr/pgr)



