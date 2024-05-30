Politics
PM Narendra Modi's meditation in Kanniyakumari, Congress opposes, demands ban on broadcast
The Congress on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to “circumvent” silence period restrictions during his 48-hour meditation trip to Kanyakumari from May 30 and urged the Election Commission to ensure that it not be broadcast by the media because it violates the model code of conduct.
A delegation comprising Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, Abhishek Singhvi and Syed Naseer Hussain met the Election Commission and handed over a memorandum in this regard along with 27 other complaints regarding alleged violations of the model code by the BJP over the past few days .
The Congress claimed that the meditation program organized by the Prime Minister at the 'Dhyan Mandapam' in Kanyakumari was a “blatant violation” of the period of silence ahead of the June 1 vote in Modi's constituency in Varanasi and other areas. other seats.
This also violated the model code of conduct and provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the opposition party claimed.
On May 28, several news agencies reported on Modi's trip to Kanyakumari, where he would undertake 48 hours of meditation starting May 30.
“The said trip would be widely televised and would therefore be broadcast during the 48-hour silent period in Varanasi, the constituency from which Shri Narendra Modi is contesting,” the Congress memorandum to the election body said.
“Through this meditation journey, Shri Narendra Modi is attempting to circumvent the 48-hour silence period and unfairly exploit the ethno-cultural significance of the chosen location in an attempt to strengthen his campaign and maximize his vote share, in violation of the Representation of the People Act, as well as the model code of conduct,” the party also said.
This also goes against the orders regarding dos and don'ts during the election period that political parties and their candidates are required to adhere to, the memorandum said.
“The Prime Minister will start his meditation on the evening of May 30 and we have complained about it. We all know that the period of silence will begin on May 30 and his statement therefore constitutes a violation of the MCC.
“The Prime Minister can start his meditation after 24 to 48 hours, i.e. from the evening of June 1. Otherwise, if he wishes to meditate from May 30, the ECI must ensure that this is not broadcast to television or in the written press. , Singhvi told reporters after the delegation met CEC Rajiv Kumar and other election commissioners.
“We hope that the ECI will take immediate steps to ensure that the live telecast of the meditation of the 'sarva-ghoshit Bhagwan' (self-proclaimed god) at the Vivekananda Memorial does not take place as it is a violation blatant and clear model code of conduct,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in an article on X.
Modi will meditate at the Rock Memorial, a monument built as a tribute to Swami Vivekananda, after the climax of the Lok Sabha election campaign on May 30, BJP leaders said.
He will meditate from the evening of May 30 to the evening of June 1 at Dhyan Mandapam, the place where Vivekananda – a spiritual icon admired by Modi – is said to have had a divine vision of 'Bharat Mata', BJP leaders said.
Congress leaders also complained against the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) for “granting dispensation” to renewable energy plants located in SEZs and EOUs from complying with the mandatory guidelines prescribed for “projects onshore wind energy.
“Such a waiver could potentially distort the level playing field in the current elections,” the party said.
The Congress has also complained about alleged violations of the model code by the Prime Minister and other BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Minister in Assam leader Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The opposition party alleged that the Prime Minister's statements at an election rally in Patiala, Punjab, amounted to violation of the MCC as he made several allegations about the Congress to weaken the party's image. 'opposition.
“He also made baseless allegations that the INC was responsible for partition and that the INC was opposed to granting citizenship to members of the Sikh community under the CAA 2019 with the aim of “outrage, mislead and unduly influence the electorate to refrain from voting for INC partition,” he alleged.
The Congress also accused Himanta Biswa Sarma of making “explicit calls for voting on the basis of religion, while falsely portraying the INC as communal, biased and a political party that does not adhere to the Constitution in letter or spirit.
The opposition party also alleged that Home Minister Shah, during his election speech in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar, reiterated the narrative that the BJP and its allies were “Ram Bhakts” ( devotees of Lord Ram), simultaneously claiming that the INC and its allies were “Ram Bhakton by Goli Chalane Waale (those who open fire on devotees of Lord Ram)”.
“Amit Shah made other statements in which he prejudicially referred to members of a particular religious minority as 'ghuspathiye' (infiltrators),” the Congress said.
He alleged that the BJP leader reiterated “baseless claims that the INC had withdrawn reservations from members of the SC, ST and OBC communities with the intention of giving them to members of a particular religious community to secure its “vote bank”.
The Congress also accused the BJP of misusing the state machinery in Uttar Pradesh by deploying state government buses to ferry its supporters to the poll venue.
“Such use of government resources by the ruling party violates the provisions of the model code as well as the doctrine of level playing field,” the opposition party claimed.
