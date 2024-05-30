What will happen if Trump is found guilty in the secret trial





Donald Trump complained about the indignities of a cold and uncomfortable Manhattan courtroom during his secret trial, which began jury deliberations Wednesday morning.

If convicted, Trump could face other conditions he might view as insulting, including a mandatory review of the inmate by the New York City Probation Department.

The probation office located on the 10th floor of the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse prepares presentencing reports for judges. There, Trump would be interviewed about his personal history, his mental health and the circumstances that led to his conviction.

Lawyers say the process is humbling.

If you think the courtroom is dark, just wait until you go to the probation office, said Daniel Horwitz, a white-collar criminal lawyer in New York and a former prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

Former prosecutors have outlined a mix of likely experiences for Trump if he is convicted of any charge in the case, which includes 34 counts of falsifying business records. The case involves $130,000 in payments allegedly authorized by Trump to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election to silence her about a sexual relationship she claims to have had.

Routine processing of convicted felons in New York's criminal justice system would include the timing of a possible appeal. There would also be extraordinary considerations such as how the Secret Service would protect him if he was sent to prison and whether he would be allowed to go to campaign events if he was sentenced to house arrest, being given that Trump is a former president and the presumptive Republican presidential nominee. for the November elections.

Legal experts said incarceration seemed unlikely for Trump, 77, who has no criminal record.

The Class E felony charges are punishable by 16 months to four years in prison. One of the key questions to be determined if Trump were convicted would be whether he faces some form of incarceration, either in a government or private facility, or a less restrictive experience through probation.

New York Mayor Eric Adams said this month that the Rikers Island prison complex and the city's Department of Corrections were ready if Trump was ordered to serve his sentence.

A conviction would not disqualify him from running for office or serving as president if elected, constitutional experts said.

During the trial, which began April 15, prosecutors from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs' office said Trump falsely recorded payments involving Daniels as legal fees and alleged they were inappropriate campaign spending. Defense lawyers said Trump, who has pleaded not guilty, made personal payments to protect his family from an embarrassing revelation.

The jury, which heard closing arguments Tuesday from defense attorneys and prosecutors, must unanimously agree on a conviction or acquittal, while a split among jurors could prompt the court's judge Supreme Court of New York, Juan Merchan, to declare a mistrial. In such a situation, Bragg could decide to retry Trump, who would likely portray the outcome as a victory in his efforts to discredit the prosecution as politically motivated.

Trump's punishment if convicted would fall to Merchan, who would receive input from the prosecution and defense in the presentencing report. Although jail or prison is unlikely, former prosecutors said, alternatives such as probation or home confinement would create logistical challenges and potential policy concerns.

If sentenced to probation, for example, Trump would have to authorize any out-of-state travel, such as campaign rallies and fundraisers with a probation officer. If Trump were to be housebound at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., New York authorities would likely have to work with their Florida counterparts to accommodate him, experts said.

Such arrangements are not uncommon for convicted felons, experts said, but the details must be approved by probation officers.

If you have a probation officer, you are not supposed to travel without permission. Your home is subject to a random search because you do not have the Fourth Amendment right to make your home private. You could potentially be drug tested. Traveling outside the country is difficult, said Matthew Galluzzo, another former prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

That would be very inconvenient for someone on the campaign trail, but not impossible, Galluzzo said. If he were to attend a debate against Biden, he could probably go, but you're supposed to request it well in advance.

Trump and Biden have agreed to two debates, the first scheduled for June 27 in Atlanta, which is expected to take place before any potential conviction of Trump, and the second scheduled for September 10 at an as-yet undisclosed location.

Before a sentencing date is set, Trump's lawyers would likely ask Merchan to overturn the verdict, although legal experts said the judge almost certainly would not do so.

Instead, the probation office would write a presentence report for Merchan. As part of that process, Trump would be required to participate in an interview with a probation officer who would produce a biography of him of about five or six pages, legal experts said. Such documents are confidential and intended only for the judge and lawyers.

Trump called his lawsuits politically motivated and disparaged Merchan, Bragg and others, leading the judge to fine him 10 times totaling $10,000 during the trial for violating an order of partial silence. How Trump responds to a probation officer's questions about the case could put him in an even more awkward situation with the court. Legal experts said his lawyers would likely advise him not to discuss the case.

Convicts are supposed to tell the truth. If they are found guilty and then say, No, that's a lie, that didn't happen, that will go to the judge. And that's not good, said defense attorney Jeremy Saland, who also served as a Manhattan district attorney.

The prosecution and Trump's defense team are also expected to submit sentencing recommendations.

Because he was charged with nonviolent crimes, Trump is unlikely to be held in jail awaiting sentencing, said the experts, who added that Merchan is also unlikely to post bail as a condition of his release.

Trump's team has 30 days to file a notice of appeal and six months to file the full appeal if he is convicted.

A key question is whether the court would agree to suspend Trump's sentence pending an appeal, a process that is expected to last well beyond the Nov. 5 presidential election.

Former prosecutors have suggested that such a scenario is plausible given that any punishment given to Trump could be short enough for the sentence to be fully served before a legal appeal is filed.

Legal experts said Merchan could grant Trump parole tied to the requirement that he not commit another legal offense.

Merchan could also impose a financial penalty or require him to perform community service or undergo counseling, some legal experts said.

If the judge were to impose a harsher penalty, such as home confinement, Trump could still find ways to continue his campaign, even if he wasn't on the road.

He could be confined but go to Mar-a-Lago and hold a news conference every day, go on TV, hold rallies remotely, Horwitz said. He can do a lot of things as a candidate while confined at home.

