Kadin responds to government's “Tapera” policy on public housing savings





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo's or Jokowi's decision to require all workers to participate in public savings for housing or Tapera The program is considered well-intentioned but cannot be implemented equally. “Worker housing is important, but it’s also important not to let it become a burden. We must consider that not all businesses are healthy,” said Chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) Arsjad Rasjid, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Tapera will come into effect from 2027, with private sector employees required to pay 2.5 percent of their salary, while the company will cover 0.5 percent so that a worker has 3 percent of savings every month. According to Arsjad, Tapera's policy is good for helping workers become owners, but it cannot be applied equally to all companies. “There are also companies in poor health, that's why Kadin always emphasizes the balance between entrepreneurs and workers,” Arsjad was quoted as saying by Between. President Jokowi signed the regulation regarding Tapera on Monday, May 20. The groups of workers required to participate in this program are civil servants, military forces, national police, state enterprise workers, and private sector workers. The Tapera management agency (BP Tapera) will manage workers' savings and will then be returned to individuals. BP Tapera Commissioner Heru Pudyo Nugroho previously said the concept of participating in Tapera is similar to the national health insurance program currently run by BPJS Health. Rejection of Tapera came from various quarters, including the business community. Indonesian Employers Association (Apindo) General Chairman Shinta Kamdani said the policy was burdensome for workers and businesses. “This burden is becoming increasingly heavy due to the depreciation of the rupee and weakening market demand,” he was quoted as saying by Tempo Journal, May 30 edition. In addition, employers themselves paid 18.24 to 19.74 percent of contributions from their income, including 3.7 percent for old-age insurance, one of the benefits of which is the financing of assistance to housing. Former Vice President Jusuf Kalla said Tapera helps disadvantaged people access affordable housing. He said Tapera is not a new policy but has been revived by the government so that new employees still under contract can have their own accommodation. “New employees who are still renting a place to live could save and own their own home,” he said. He supports the government's relaunch of the Tapera policy so that every citizen has housing. BETWEEN | TEMPO DIARY Editors Choice: Indonesian government approves 3 new special economic zones for health, education and technology Click here has get the latest Tempo news on Google News

