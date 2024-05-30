Xi pledges more aid to Gaza, discusses trade at summit with Arab leaders

BEIJING (AP) Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated his calls for the creation of a independent Palestinian state and pledged more humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza at the opening of a summit with Arab state leaders on Thursday in Beijing.

Since last October, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has intensified significantly, plunging people into enormous suffering, Xi said in his opening speech at the China-Arab Cooperation Forum. The war must not last indefinitely.

He reiterated China's support for a two-state solution and pledged 500 million yuan ($69 million) in humanitarian aid to Gaza. He also promised to donate $3 million to a United Nations agency that provides assistance and relief to refugees in Israel-Hamas War.

Beijing and Arab states support the Palestinians in the conflict, where Israel faces growing international condemnation after its strikes in the town of Rafah, south of Gaza in which at least 45 people were killed over the weekend. The overall Palestinian death toll during the war exceeds 36,000, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

Beijing has long supported the Palestinians and denounces Israel for its settlements in the occupied territories. He did not criticize the initial text Hamas attack on October 7 that killed about 1,200 people as the United States and others called it an act of terrorism. However, China has growing economic ties with Israel.

In addition to addressing the issue of war, Xi also called on Arab states to deepen cooperation in areas such as trade, clean energy, space exploration and health care.

The summit attended by heads of state from Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Tunisia, among others, was expected to focus on developing trade relations between China and addressing war-related security concerns between Israel and Hamas.

China's priorities in the region are above all economic, said Maria Papageorgiou, lecturer in politics and international relations at the University of Exeter. It wishes to continue the dynamic initiated in recent years with the Gulf States and increase its investments, particularly in trade, technology (5G networks) and other cyber initiatives.

In addition, China wants to present itself as an alternative to the West and a more credible partner in the region, who does not interfere in the country's internal affairs or exert pressure, Papageorgiou said.

Present at the forum is Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, who met with Xi on Wednesday. The two leaders signed a series of cooperation agreements in areas such as infrastructure, technology and food imports, aimed at strengthening ties between their countries.

China has invested billions of dollars in Egyptian state projects, including a Suez Canal economic zone and a new administrative capital east of Cairo. Investments between Egypt and China amounted to around $14 billion in 2023, up from $16.6 billion in 2022, according to the Egyptian Statistics Agency.

Tunisian President Kais Saied, Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Hamad of Bahrain are also present at the forum.

The China-Arab Cooperation Forum was established in 2004 as a mechanism for formal dialogue between China and Arab states.

China is Tunisia's fourth trading partner after Germany, Italy and France. Beijing has financed hospitals and sports complexes in Tunisia, and its companies have been hired to build strategic infrastructure such as bridges and deep-water Mediterranean ports.

The UAE also has extensive and growing economic ties with China and has been criticized by the United States for the alleged construction of a Chinese military facility in Abu Dhabi.

In addition to China's extensive trade relations in the Middle East, China is increasingly seeking to play a diplomatic role in the region. In 2023, Beijing helped broker a deal which saw Saudi Arabia and Iran repair relations after seven years of tensions in a role previously reserved for longtime global heavyweights like the United States and Russia.

___

Mistreanu reported from Taipei, Taiwan. Associated Press journalist Fatma Khaled in Cairo; Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates; and Sam Metz in Rabat, Morocco; and video producer Liu Zheng in Beijing contributed to this report.