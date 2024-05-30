Trump, verdict, action | Fox Business





Former lawyer and prosecutor Guy Lewis criticizes Judge Juan Merchan for conducting a 'shaky' trial on 'The Big Money Show.'

Shares of Trump Media and Technology Group closed higher Wednesday as the jury began deliberations in the former president's secret criminal trial.

Security Ticker Last variation Variation % DJT TRUMP MEDIA & TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORP 51.12 +1.19 +2.38%

Shares rose 2.38%, even as the broader market closed with losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1%, the S&P 500 fell 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.6%.

Ticker Security Last variation Variation % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 38441.54 -411.32 -1.06%SP500 S&P 500 5266.95 -39.09 -0.74%I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 16920.580419 -99.30 -0.58%

Jurors were dismissed Wednesday and will return Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET to continue deliberations, Judge Juan Merchan said.

TRUMP WEIGHS ELON MUSK'S ROLE IF HE WINS 2024 WHITE HOUSE

During the first day of deliberations, the jury asked to rehear testimony from former American Media, Inc. CEO David Pecker and Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen. Merchan said the court was still seeking to locate the requested testimony and estimated it would take about 30 minutes to read over, according to Fox News.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 counts of first-degree falsifying business records. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Former President Trump, a Republican presidential candidate, speaks to the press after 12 jurors in his criminal trial began deliberating Wednesday at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York. (Curtis Mean/Pool/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Aside from the jury deliberations, the only news regarding the company, which runs the social media platform Truth Social, was disclosed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Former President Trump returns Wednesday from a break in his criminal trial in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York. (Curtis Means/Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images)

CEO Deven Nunes wrote a letter to Louisiana Bureau of Financial Institutions Commissioner Scott Jolly highlighting what the company considers stock market manipulation of its stock. Nunes asks Jolly to launch an investigation.

“I respectfully request that you immediately initiate an investigation to determine the nature and extent of any illicit activity – and in particular whether DJT's trading violated Louisiana Securities Act,” he wrote .

FOX Business' inquiries to the company were not immediately returned.

TRUMP MEDIA FLAGS NASDAQ ON POSSIBLE MARKET MANIPULATION

This is not the first time Nunes has alleged market manipulation in DJT stock. In April, Nunes asked Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman to investigate similar alleged trends.

Shares of Trump Media and Technology are up 192% this year despite losing money.

Trump Media and Technology Group

Earlier this month, the company reported a first-quarter operating loss of more than $12 million and revenue of $770,500. Additionally, its retail shareholder base, small Main Street investors, numbered 621,000, the company disclosed.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The former chairman is the largest shareholder with a 65% stake, according to Thomson One. The stake is valued at just under $6 billion.

