Vox pub in Hartlepool: Johnson leaves a void no other politician has yet filled

“Unfortunately,” observed the former Labor minister, Sir Keir Starmer “turns out to be a transitional figure, a nice man and a good human rights advocate, but without political skills or antennae at the highest level.” .

So write Andrew Adonis inThe temperature after his party was humiliated in the Hartlepool by-election, where in May 2021 the Conservatives won the seat from Labor by a staggering margin of 15,529 votes to 8,584, the largest swing to a party in power since World War II.

The then Conservative Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, traveled to Hartlepool, on the County Durham coast, to celebrate the astonishing victory. Meanwhile, Sir Keir visited the Leader of the Opposition's office in Westminster and told his aides that after such a devastating result he believed he should resign and that he needed to be persuaded by them to continue.

On Tuesday this week, ConHome visited Hartlepool to assess current opinion in the town and set up a research station in the Ward Jackson pub, a large, friendly Wetherspoons where draft beer costs 1.99 a pint.

Outside the pub, a statue (pictured above) commemorates Ralph Ward Jackson (1806-1880), 'founder of this town and first MP', as 'a tribute of admiration for enterprise and perseverance' with which he built the docks and railway tracks. on which Hartlepool's modern prosperity rests.

Inside the pub, a middle-aged woman said, when asked about the general election: “I prefer not to talk about it. It's too depressing.

But moments later she added: “When it was Boris we moved to the Conservative Party and now we're back to the Labor Party.

“I worry that America has two idiot candidates, but I'm not sure we're doing much better.

“I think if Boris was still here, I would vote for Boris, obviously. He was an idiot, but he was our idiot.

“I don’t want Keir Starmer to start putting on flat caps and pretending he’s something he’s not.”

“We’re completely Labor now,” insisted his partner, an older, frail woman. “The conservative girl was kicked out.”

Labor triumphed in Hartlepool's recent local elections, defeating the Conservative-Independent coalition which has led the council since 2019, but the older woman appeared to predict the defeat of 2021 by-election winner Jill Mortimer, who is standing again This year. time.

A man at the next table, a former Labor councillor, said: “I don’t think it’s going to be that simple. He's not that popular, Keir Starmer.

“It doesn’t look that good.” I campaigned for Tony Blair [Sedgefield, Blair’s constituency, is a short distance inland]. He doesn't have the charisma of Tony Blair.

“We all voted for Brexit [69.5 per cent of Hartlepudlians supported Leave in 2016]but Paul Williams [Labour candidate in the 2019 by-election] was not in favor of it.

“And why on earth did we elect someone like Jeremy Corbyn as our leader? This is what has done damage to Labour. People could never vote for him.

And Rishi Sunak? “You can’t hate him,” the former advisor replied. “He’s a nice person. But we live in a different world than one of the richest couples in the world.

“He is certainly better than Boris Johnson. At least you can believe it.

Paul Screeton, 78, former journalist on The Hartlepool Mail and author of 13 books on folklore and other subjectssaid: “Boris came here and was very, very popular.

“It’s a staunch Labor seat, but I think Boris, with his alcoholism and womanizing, resonated with the people of Hartlepool. I thought it was one of the guys.

“Not that he agreed with my wife, I might add. She thinks he's disgusting.

“The woman who got in, I don’t even remember her name, that’s the impact she had on the constituency.

“I'm tired of finding stuff on the internet about this guy Jonathan Brash [the Labour candidate]. He does things with his hands all the time as if he were in a session. He's just really irritating.

“My wife, who also votes Conservative, says she heard he was very good.

“I voted for all political sides, but I never voted for the Labor Party. I can't bring myself to do it. The Labor Party is a party of envy. Basically, it's desire, desire, desire. Basically, people want something for nothing.

“I come from a background, if you want awards you have to earn them.

“If you vote Conservative here, you won't have cars or wealth. I can only afford one week abroad a year.

He showed a canvas bag he had brought from Monte Gordo in the Algarve.

“But I'm afraid to think that Hartlepool will definitely become a Labor seat with a very, very large majority.”

A 28-year-old primary school teacher, on half-term holiday, and having drinks with a 38-year-old woman who taught at the same school, said of Starmer: “He's not great, but it is better than the other option. .

“It’s either him or the billionaire who’s going to go to California. He [Sunak] has no idea what the working class is going through.

“He has no idea what the underprivileged children we deal with every day go through.

“From an academic standpoint, what the Tories have done to us, we've had a lot of budget cuts, mental health facilities, you can say we've been under the Tories for 14 years.”

Her friend said: “You could tell he’s really going after the gray vote. The idea of ​​national service, if you don't want to do it they'll fine you, so for posh people it's optional.

The teacher said: “I worked for the National Citizenship Service set up by David Cameron for 16 to 18 year olds. We raised money for charity, did outdoor residential classes, worked in communities and people were learning things like how to budget. It already exists.

The older woman said: “I voted Tory, at the time it was sort of a protest vote. Now I vote Labor. I think they have changed. Labor has some very impressive young candidates, young female politicians who simply know their constituencies.

“What put me off the most was the implosion of the conservatives. They committed suicide.

“Before, we said 'work hard and you will succeed, you will play a role in society, we will support people who work'. They completely lost that.

“It used to be a middle class party and now it’s upper middle class, they’re so out of touch. Their program for primary schools is frankly ridiculous, it's barmy, they kill the love of learning, they massacre the love of learning.

“You will have seen the reports about mental health problems, it's kids getting younger and younger, it's because of the pressure on the kids, they're emotional sponges.

“Even if you try to spare them, it’s no longer fun. That's one of the reasons I left [the teaching profession]. Elementary school should be fun. It shouldn't be a breeze, but you shouldn't have to work 72 hours a week.

The youngest teacher said: “We have children waiting 24 months for an autism diagnosis. We have children with special needs – we are told there are no specialist schools for them.

“You’re letting them down. We can’t take care of them in a class of 31 people.”

The former teacher, who now works for a charity, said: “As a profession our judgment is not trusted. You might as well not get a professional teaching qualification because no one trusts you. It's weird. In the charitable sector, my opinion matters.

His youngest friend said sadly: “My father votes Reform because he doesn't like boats. That's all he cares about. His father works as a security guard at one of the local ports.

A retired ship captain said: “There is a deep wave of racism that is only verbalized in the company of fellow Hartlepudlians, as there has been an influx of obvious migrants.

“It’s a Labor stronghold, but some people will tell pollsters one thing and then do something else. They become silent if there is a stranger nearby.

“People here are very polite. Everyone says sorry.

“Boris is very popular here. They throw a brick at him sometimes, but they like the fact that he's a character. The characters are very popular here. This area is full of characters.

“I think with the advent of Trumpism and what's going on here as well, about 30 percent of the population has no idea, but we don't have the right to remove them from the voting rolls and we have to live with the stupid decisions they make.

A pensioner who worked as a supermarket cleaner and whose father worked in the Hartlepool shipyards said: “All these young people today, they don't care, most of them take tablets, they don't don't drink. .

“A good drinker, they were always fighting, but then we would shake hands and the winner would buy the loser a pint.

“All these young people are carrying knives. It's too Americanized, carrying a knife, carrying a gun. If I had the means, I would go back. This might teach some of them something.

“The last time I voted was for the Conservatives. Normally I was Labor. It might be 50:50 this time, but I'll probably still vote Conservative.

Johnson, although Prime Minister since 2019, in May 2021 offered Hartlepudlians the opportunity to express their rebellion by voting Conservative, because they recognized in him a kindred spirit.

This time, there is no known rebel candidate. Richard Tice, who stood in Hartlepool at the last general election and came third with 10,603 votes, announced that he would be there again this timebut recently decided he would prefer to run in Boston and Skegness, and the Reform Party has not yet replaced it.

It is therefore likely that Hartlepool will return to its traditional allegiance to the Labor Party, but in a tentative spirit. The affection that many Ward Jackson drinkers expressed for Johnson suggests that he left a void in British politics that no one else has yet filled.