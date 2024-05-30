Trump lawyer slams 'liar' Cohen in secret New York trial





The jury in Donald Trump's historic secret trial is expected to begin deliberations Wednesday after receiving instructions from the judge presiding over the case.

On Tuesday, the 12 jurors heard closing arguments from the prosecution and defense.

In the defense's closing argument, Mr. Trump's lead lawyer attacked Michael Cohen – his former aide and the prosecution's star witness – as the “biggest liar of all time”.

Prosecutors then launched into a lengthy rebuttal, portraying Cohen as a flawed “tour guide” in the face of a “mountain” of evidence against Mr. Trump.

The jury will have to decide whether the former president, and presumptive Republican candidate in the November election, is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of falsifying business records.

Over the past six weeks, Mr. Trump, 77, has attended several days of testimony regarding a discreet payment made before the 2016 election to Stormy Daniels, a former adult film star, in exchange for her silence over a alleged sexual relationship.

Prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office say Mr. Trump falsified business records on 34 counts when he reimbursed Cohen for the $130,000 ($102,000) payment and recorded it as an expense legal.

They further claimed he was motivated by the intent to illegally influence the 2016 race.

For several hours on Tuesday, Mr. Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, argued passionately that Mr. Trump had no intention of falsifying business records or committing election interference.

He attacked Cohen's credibility, calling him “the human embodiment of reasonable doubt.”

Mr. Blanche reminded jurors that Cohen had been jailed for lying under oath, had admitted to stealing from his former employer and now lived with “an ax to grind” against Mr. Trump.

He’s literally like an MVP of liars,” he said.

Mr. Trump swiveled in his chair and watched his lawyer argue the case, sometimes closing his eyes as he was often seen doing.

But the burden of proof in this case falls on the prosecution, which must convince jurors of Mr. Trump's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt to secure a conviction.

The prosecution's lead attorney, Joshua Steinglass, traveled nearly four hours to complete his closing argument, finally ending around 8:00 p.m. local time at the request of Judge Juan Merchan.

At its core, the case against Mr. Trump is a conspiracy and a cover-up,” he said.

Over five weeks, the prosecution called a multitude of witnesses to corroborate dozens of documents and recordings surrounding the secret payment to Ms. Daniels and reimbursement to Cohen.

Mr. Steinglass acknowledged problems with some witnesses, including Ms. Daniels' “newsworthy” testimony as well as the considerable “baggage” of their star witness.

“The defendant chose Michael Cohen. To be his fixer!” he pointed out. “We didn’t pick it up at the witness store.”

Mr. Steinglass said the jury should not determine whether you like Cohen or want to do business with him, but rather view him as a “tour guide” demonstrating that his actions helped “one person and one person only.” .

If jurors “ignore the spectacle,” he added, they will find Mr. Trump guilty.

Some legal experts say it won't be easy to convince jurors of the broader theory: Mr. Trump allegedly falsified business records in an attempt to cover up another crime, thereby illegally influencing the 2016 election.

Others said the prosecution may have taken too long to present its final arguments.

Lawyers love to talk, but in a case like this, less is more, former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told the BBC.

The panel of 12 New York jurors will assess Mr. Trump's legal fate and must unanimously agree to convict or acquit him. If they cannot agree on a verdict, the case will be overturned.

