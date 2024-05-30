Why PM Modi chose Kanniyakumari's Vivekananda Rock to meditate after the 2024 election campaign ends

Swami Vivekananda, philosopher, author and spiritual leader, swam from the banks of Kanniyakumari (Kanyakumari) to an islet in 1892 and meditated there for three days and attained enlightenment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chose the same rock, now called Vivekananda Rock Memorial, for meditation from May 30 to June 1 to mark the end of the BJP's Lok Sabha election campaign.

At the end of the 2019 election campaign, Prime Minister Modi visited the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand for two days where he undertook a 15-hour tour. ekantavaas (solitary meditation).

In 2014, Prime Minister Modi visited Pratapgarh in Maharashtra and paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji who won a crucial battle in November 1659 after killing Afzal Khan, the general of the Adil Shahi Sultans of Bijapur. His victory paved the way for his coronation as the head of the Maratha empire which the Chhatrapati called Hindavi Swaraj.

Modis Kanniyakumari's stay comes ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election results in June

Let us first understand the historical significance of Vivekananda Rock.

Meditating on the islet, located about 500 meters from Vavathurai Beach in Kanniyakumari, the southernmost tip of mainland India, at the confluence of the Indian Ocean, the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, Swami Vivekananda had a vision of a developed India.

Swami Vivekandana wandered for four years across India and formulated his philosophy that one must have faith in divine nature, truth, purity, honesty, perseverance, courage, strength and love .

As he wrote to Swami Ramkrishnananda (not to be confused with his guru, Sri Ramakrishna) in 1894: At Cape Comorin, sitting in the temple of Mother Kumaris, sitting on the last piece of Indian rock, I found a plan : We are so many Sannyasins. to wander and teach metaphysics to the people is madness. Did not our Gurudeva say: An empty stomach is not good for religion? That these poor people lead a brutal life is simply due to their ignorance. We have always sucked their blood and trampled on them (as cited in SP Agarwals The Social Role of Gita, 1993).

On the eve of Swami Vivekananda's birth centenary in 1963, the Vivekananda Rock Memorial Committee led by RSS activist Eknath Ranade commemorated the site. The memorial was officially inaugurated by President VV Giri in 1970.

It is believed that Goddess Parvati also meditated on the same rock on one foot while waiting for Lord Shiva.

Today, the rocky islet is accessible via a 15-minute ferry service from Vavathurai. It is also the meeting point of the Indian Ocean, the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

Why Modi chose Vivekananda Rock

Prime Minister Modi considers Vivekananda his role model and was even a member of the Ramakrishna Mission, a spiritual and philanthropic organization founded by Swami Vivekananda.

During the 125th anniversary celebrations of the Ramakrishna Mission last year, Modi had said, Swami Vivekananda had a great vision for India, and I am sure he is proudly watching India working to realize that vision.

Modi's choice to meditate in Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu also highlights his party's extensive campaigning in southern India during this year's election campaign. The Prime Minister's trips to South India accounted for more than a third of his total tours in the last three years, with seven visits made to Tamil Nadu in 2024 alone.

He promoted Tamil culture and language during his campaign speeches for the Lok Sabha elections. He also visited several temples including Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple and Kothandaramaswamy Temple in Tamil Nadu ahead of the April 19 Lok Sabha elections.

The five southern states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka hold 131 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats. Tamil Nadu alone has 39 seats in Parliament. Prime Minister Modi had said that the BJP would become the largest party in the South. On May 20, he said in an interview to news agency PTI: We have already seen an increase in mind share, we will see a sharp increase in seat share and vote share for us In the region.

What is the preparation for the Modis visit?

Around 2,000 police and security agencies were deployed to ensure the smooth running of the Prime Minister's 45-hour stay at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial on Thursday.

Tirunelveli Ranges DIG Pravesh Kumar, accompanied by Superintendent of Police E Sundaravathanam, inspected the security arrangements at the rock memorial, jetty, helipad and state guest house here, PTI reported.

The Prime Minister will arrive at the Thiruvananthapuram airport on Thursday afternoon after completing his election campaign in Punjab's Hoshiarpur. He will reach the state guest house at Kanniyakumari in the evening and leave by boat for the Vivekananda rock memorial. He will remain there until Saturday afternoon.

Modi will reach Kanniyakumari heliport on Saturday evening and return to Thiruvananthapuram before returning to Delhi the same day.

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu submitted a petition to the district collector, objecting to allowing the spiritual visit of the Prime Minister. They cited the model electoral code of conduct currently in force and the ongoing tourist season, which is expected to attract a significant number of domestic and international tourists.