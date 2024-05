First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo on a working visit to Mataram City

Mataram, flashlombok.com – First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo expressed pride in children who continue to preserve regional languages ​​and offered congratulations. “My brothers and sisters are truly extraordinary in preserving regional languages, and congratulations to Aura who won the National Award for Storytelling in Regional Languages ​​in 2024, congratulations sir,” he said while participating in the workshop training on storytelling and hand washing with soap which was held at Balai West Nusa Tenggara Education Teachers Guarantee, Thursday (30/5/2024). During this event, the First Lady was accompanied by Mrs. Hj. Wury Esty Maaruf Amin and Oasis Advanced Indonesia Cabinet (KIM) and Acting Chairman of the National Regional Crafts Council (Dekranasda) of NTB Province, Hj. Lale Prayatni Gita Ariadi. The First Lady also donated books, in the form of 26 packs of books intended for 26 educational units, consisting of 13 elementary schools (SD) and 13 Madrasah Iptidaiah (MI). A book package contains 12 parent and teacher guides related to the Pancasila student profile, 36 Kemendikbudristek reading books, 21 Ministry of Religion reading books and 5 Quran books. Meanwhile, 2 reading corners with a total of 442 reading books and 10 Al-Qurans will be distributed to 2 educational units, each will receive 200 Kemendikbusristek reading books, 21 Kemenag reading books and 5 Al-Qurans, 1 library to 3 levels, 1 play mat, 3 seat cushions and 1 acrylic nameplate with the OASE KIM and Merdeka Belajar logos. This was followed by donations of vegetable seeds and medicinal plants by Sector 5 of OASE KIM, in the form of eggplants, tomatoes, peppers and cauliflowers, onions, celery and cayenne peppers. , lemongrass, ginger, turmeric and galangal. In total, 10,000 vegetables will be donated to women's organizations (Dharma Wanita, PKK, Bhayangkari and Darma Pertiwi), i.e. 3,000 cayenne peppers, 2,000 eggplants and 2,000 cauliflowers in the form of vegetable seeds. Apart from this, there are also 600 packets of vegetable seeds including spinach, kale and mustard greens. There are 600 packs of plants in the polybek, including onions, celery and bok choy. (r01/dk30).

