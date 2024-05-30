'No cameras': Opposition says PM Modi's meditation is an election ploy and violates model code if televised | News from India







“A letter is to be submitted to the EC on this matter tomorrow (Wednesday). If necessary, (we) will also approach the court,” he said in a post on X. NEW DELHI: The opposition parties including the TMC and Congress on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to meditate in Kanyakumari during the 48-hour silence period from May 30 to June 1 would violate the model code of conduct if it's televised.TMC chief Mamata Banerjee said the party would file a complaint with the Election Commission if PM Modi It is meditation is covered by the chains.The Congress also urged the poll body to ensure that PM Modi does not use his 'meditation' for political purposes during the 'silent period'.According to reports, the Prime Minister will visit the Rock Memorial at Kanyakumari and meditate at the Dhyan Mandapam from the evening of May 30 to the evening of June 1 at the same place where Swami Vivekananda had meditated.Questioning the timing of meditation leading up to the final phase of polling on June 1, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee asked, “Should anyone get cameras to do meditation?”“We will complain. He can meditate, but TVs can't show it,” saying that would amount to “a violation of the MCC.”The Congress delegation led by Naseer Hussain, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Randeep Singh Surjewala urged the EC to ensure that PM Modi's meditation is not printed, broadcast or televised while the campaign is silent, as this would constitute a violation of the model code of conduct. .“The Prime Minister will start his meditation from the evening of May 30 and we have complained about it. We all know that the period of silence will start from May 30 and hence his statement is a violation of the MCC,” Singhvi said to the media.“The Prime Minister can start his meditation after 24 to 48 hours, i.e. from the evening of June 1. Otherwise, if he wishes to meditate from May 30, the ECI must ensure that this is not broadcast to television or in the written press,” he added.Urging the EC not to allow PM Modi to meditate during the silent period, TNCC president Selvaperunthagai said, “It is clear that Mr. Modi wants to do an indirect campaign through the media, during the period of silence preceding the 48 hours of the vote (for the vote). final phase of Lok Sabha elections on June 1).“A letter is to be submitted to the EC on this matter tomorrow (Wednesday). If necessary, (we) will also approach the court,” he said in a post on X.

