China's Xi Jinping calls for peace conference and justice over Gaza war as Arab leaders visit Beijing

Hong Kong

CNN

—



Chinese leader Xi Jinping has denounced enormous suffering in the Middle East and called for an international peace conference as Arab leaders visit Beijing this week, amid growing global concern over Israel's war in Gaza.

Since last October, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has considerably intensified, plunging the population into enormous suffering. The war must not last indefinitely. Justice should not be absent forever, Xi said Thursday at the opening of a meeting between senior diplomats from China and Arab countries, which was also attended by several regional leaders.

He also reiterated China's call for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, as well as Beijing's support for a broader, authoritative and more effective international peace conference.

Diplomatic meetings in Beijing Coming as Israel's war in Gaza remains an urgent global priority, as Israeli forces intensify their operations in the southern Rafa enclaves and the humanitarian crisis deepens by the day.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his visiting counterparts adopted a joint statement on the Palestinian issue at the ministerial meeting on Thursday, Chinese state media reported Thursday. The text was not immediately available.

China, which has sought to deepen ties in the Middle East in recent years, has aligned itself with the Arab world and the wider South over the nearly eight-month conflict, criticizing Israel and calling for a cease. -fire.

His position put him at odds with the United States, long a key power in the region and main supporter of Israel. Chinese officials have used the conflict to hit at Washington fits into Beijing's broader message that portrays the United States as an aggressor unfairly dominating the current world order.

In his remarks, Xi highlighted the common desire for a new era in China-Arab relations and said their relations could be a model for maintaining global peace and stability.

In this turbulent world, peaceful relations arise from mutual respect, and lasting security relies on fairness and justice, said the Chinese leader, who called for an alternative global security model to that based on alliance and supported by the United States.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Tunisian President Kais Saied are in China for state visits to coincide with the ministerial meeting.

Delegations from 22 Arab states attended the event at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, according to Chinese state media.

After the rally, Wang told reporters that the meeting's strongest call was to firmly support the Palestinian people in restoring their legitimate national rights.

The joint statement expresses a righteous voice to promote an early resolution of the Gaza conflict and a comprehensive, just and lasting resolution of the Palestinian issue, Wang said, according to Chinese state media.

Israel declared war on Hamas in Gaza following the militant groups' October 7 attack on its territory that killed some 1,200 people and took more than 200 hostages, according to Israeli forces. More than 36,000 Palestinians have died since the start of Israeli military operations in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry.

Since the start of the war, Beijing has positioned itself as a champion of the broader issue of a two-state solution, which would see international recognition of a Palestinian state. This position is consistent with the country's recognition of the Palestinian state in 1988.

China has also sent rounds of envoys to the region to meet with Arab counterparts and has supported calls for a ceasefire at the United Nations. He did not explicitly condemn Hamas for the October 7 attacks.

Beijing last month hosted representatives of rival Palestinian groups Fatah and Hamas for reconciliation talks.

With its diplomacy this week, China wants to show leadership, consolidate ties and call for a ceasefire (in Gaza). According to Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Washington-based think tank Stimson Center, the country wants to be a particularly strong leader on this issue, at least rhetorically.

China has chosen to side with Palestine and Arab countries. The choice is deliberate because it suggests a desire to align with Arab countries and the Global South. But it was not China that created the crisis. He only took advantage of it, she added.

Although Beijing has sought to strengthen ties in the Middle East in recent years, observers say its influence in the region remains limited.

Beijing also appears reluctant to take certain steps to address the regional effects of the conflict. For example, it said it had not deployed additional naval assets to secure Red Sea shipping lanes that have been attacked in recent months by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Xi, during his opening speech, pledged that China would provide nearly $70 million more to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and support post-conflict reconstruction, adding to the roughly $14 million already provided, as well as $3 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Refugees. Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to support its emergency humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

Thursday's ministerial meeting is the first such meeting since China held its first joint summit with Arab leaders in late 2022 in Saudi Arabia.

Afterwards, Xi was welcomed to the Gulf state with fanfare, in stark contrast to US President Joe Biden's tense visit earlier that year, amid US outrage over Riyadh's alleged role in the killing of Journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside his consulate in Istanbul.

Xi is also holding bilateral talks with visiting leaders this week and announced that China will host the second China-Arab States summit in 2026.