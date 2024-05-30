Delays in Western aid put Ukraine in perilous position

Russia recently launched a new offensive against Ukrainian forces. this time in the Kharkiv region. This attack was not a surprise in the evolution of Russian forces had prepared on several months for the offensive.

What surprised many international observers, however, was that Russian forces make notable progress in the zone. The Russian-Ukrainian war of recent months has been described like a dead end and Russia's latest attack like a ploy. If so, it turns out to be a success.

The Russian advance should not have surprised observers. The success of the attack can be explained in part by the fact that Ukraine the defenses were insufficient. This is mainly due to the haphazard and late manner in which Ukraine's allies provided military supplies to the country.

These delays made Russia's advance almost inevitable.

Misaligned goals

At the start of the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, most analysts expected the country fall quickly. Ukraine, however, did not collapse in the face of Russian aggression.

Western aid helped Ukraine weather the first storm. Training provided by Western military personnel non-commissioned officers played a key role in Ukraine's ability to resist Russian efforts to disrupt Ukrainian military mobilization.

On the material level, the weapons supplied by the West anti-tank missiles And javelins proved decisive in repelling the Russian armored spearheads.

Western states, particularly the United States and the United Kingdom, have also provided significant moral support to Ukraine during this time of crisis. US President Joe Biden called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a “war criminal.” Boris Johnson, then British Prime Minister, visited Kyiv in April 2022, when many foreign diplomatic missions had fled the country.

This helped rally international opinion against Putin.

Unfortunately, material aid to Ukraine from Western countries has not kept pace with these comments and actions. Furthermore, where aid has been provided, it has been reactive and often lags far behind developments on the ground.

For example, in the fall of 2022, Ukraine led a brilliant counteroffensive that pushed back Russian forces around Kherson and Kharkiv. Ukraine accomplished this task despite only receive a partial amount of what they had asked of their allies.

In fact, the only thing that prevented greater success was Ukraine's policies. limited supplies. Western allies would later provide equipment requested by Ukraine in 2022 for the summer 2023 counteroffensive, but the moment had passed.

No time for recriminations

The Russian army of summer 2023 was not the Russian army of 2022. In 2022, the Russian armed forces were shaken and overwhelmed. But in 2023, the Russian army had vast fortifications and had learned from his previous mistakes. What would have been decisive in 2022 instead produced, at best, the aforementioned impasse in 2023.

There was many reasons explain the failure of the Ukrainian counter-offensive in the summer of 2023but the most important of these was the piecemeal nature of Western aid which inhibited the Ukrainian armed forces.

Western material aid enabled Ukraine to launch counter-offensives, but it was insufficient to sustain and subsequently consolidate these offensives. It is true that Ukraine's maximalist goal of retaking all of its conquered territories amplified these problems because Ukrainian forces failed to properly fortify these areas after their limited gains.

This left Ukrainian forces exposed on an extended front. without adequate reserves. Russia is now exploiting the situation in regions like Kharkiv.

Inconsistent aid is a boon for Russia

The Ukrainian government has clearly indicated its objectives and pursued them even with limited means. In contrast, Western support for Ukraine lacks the same consistency.

The gap between Western declarations of support for Ukraine and actual material aid has worked to Russia's advantage. There is growing frustration in Western countries about the protracted nature of the conflict and Ukraine's inability to meet Western expectations, which is unrealistic given the fragmentation of Western aid over the past year.

Notably, a Russian disinformation campaign Exploiting this gap seems to be bearing fruit in the United States, particularly within the Republican Party. Michael McCaul, Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, publicly recognized that their fellow Republicans have adopted Russian propaganda. House Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner confirmed that Russian propaganda “is being uttered” in the House.

Russia's success in influencing US domestic politics largely explains the deadline in passing, further aid to Ukraine.

Ukraine was counting on this aid to six months, and this delay contributed to creating the current difficult situation in Kharkiv and other regions. Unlike the Russians, the Ukrainian armed forces did not have the ability to reconstitute or fortify themselves due to the delay.

Long-term help

That of American Secretary of State Antony Blinken visit to Kyiv amid the Russian offensive in Kharkiv illustrates the problems in current relations between Ukraine and its allies.

Although President Volodymyr Zelensky appreciated the show of support, he immediately called on the United States to provide more aid. air defenses.

The political support provided by the United States and other Ukraine allies is invaluable. But what Ukraine really needs is a long-term aid strategy so that it does not suffer from the material shortages it has experienced over the past six months. Additionally, a long-term aid package would allow Ukraine to properly plan its operations for the rest of the year and beyond.

Words matter, but also artillery shell And air defenses. Ukraine lost an opportunity to exploit Russia's vulnerability in 2022 due to its allies' refusal to provide necessary material assistance.

Russia prepares for a long war, just like those who want Ukraine to succeed. It is crucial for this reality to establish a coherent and long-term material aid program.

James Horncastle is an assistant professor in the Department of Global Humanities and the Edward and Emily McWhinney Chair in International Relations at Simon Fraser University in British Columbia. This article is republished fromThe conversationunder Creative Commons license.