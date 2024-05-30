Politics
China's Xi Jinping calls for peace conference on Israel-Hamas war
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called for a peace conference on the war between Israel and Hamas, as he addressed Arab leaders at a forum aimed at strengthening ties with the region.
Xi is receiving Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Emirati President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and several other Arab leaders this week.
An oil producer itself, China has also long imported crude from the Middle East, where it has sought to expand its influence in recent years.
It has positioned itself as a more neutral actor in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict than its rival the United States, advocating for a two-state solution while maintaining good relations with Israel.
China has designated the Middle East as a key node in its Belt and Road infrastructure initiative, a central pillar of Xi's bid to expand his country's influence abroad.
Addressing delegates, Xi on Thursday expressed support for a “broad-based” peace conference to resolve the Israel-Hamas conflict.
“The Middle East is a land with broad prospects for development, but war still rages there,” Xi said.
“The war should not continue indefinitely. Justice should not be absent forever,” he added.
Speaking after Xi, Egypt's Sisi urged the international community to ensure that Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are not displaced from their war-ravaged territory.
Egypt shares a border with Gaza and signed a historic peace agreement with Israel in 1978.
“I call on the international community to immediately provide long-term humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip and end the Israeli siege,” Sisi said.
He also called on the international community to “end any attempt to force Palestinians to forcibly flee their land.”
Sisi's comments come after the Israeli military said Wednesday it had taken “operational control” of the strategic Philadelphia Corridor along the Gaza Strip's border with Egypt.
The corridor had served as a buffer zone between Gaza and Egypt, and Israeli troops patrolled there until 2005, when they were withdrawn as part of a broader disengagement from the Gaza Strip.
“Sissi wants to pocket political support from China at a time of high tensions with Israel,” Ahmed Aboudouh, an associate researcher at the Chatham House think tank in London, told AFP.
“Sissi has a deep feeling that Egypt is increasingly cornered and he wants to get all the support he can from major countries,” he added.
'Golden opportunity'
China has advocated for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for decades.
On Thursday, Xi praised his “deep sense of affinity” with the Arab world.
“The friendship between China and the Chinese people and the Arab countries and people arises from friendly exchanges along the ancient Silk Road,” he said.
State media reported that 21 Arab countries had signed cooperation agreements with Beijing under the Belt and Road Initiative.
“China will further strengthen strategic cooperation with the Arab side in the field of oil and gas, and integrate supply security with market security,” Xi said, according to a readout of his speech by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
“China is ready to work with the Arab side on R&D and production of equipment in new energy technologies,” he added.
China has sought to position itself as a mediator in the region, brokering détente last year between Saudi Arabia and its longtime foe Iran.
Last month, he hosted rival Palestinian groups Hamas and Fatah for “in-depth and frank talks on promoting intra-Palestinian reconciliation.”
Analysts say China is seeking to leverage the war in Gaza to strengthen its position in the region, framing its efforts to end that conflict against perceived U.S. inaction.
“Beijing considers the ongoing conflict as a golden opportunity to criticize the West's double standards on the international scene and to call for an alternative world order,” Camille Lons, responsible for mission to the European Council on Foreign Relations.
“When we talk about the war in Gaza, it speaks… to a wider audience and frames the conflict around the opposition between the West and the global South,” she added.
