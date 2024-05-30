Politics
Tice reforms: no pact with the conservatives who betrayed Great Britain
Britain's Reform leader Richard Tice has played down comments from Nigel Farage suggesting he would be open to negotiations with the Conservatives.
Britain's Reform leader Richard Tice has described Nigel Farage's suggestion that he might be open to a deal with the Conservatives as a “joke”.
Mr Farage suggested “we could have a conversation” about what the Tories could offer reformers, but Mr Tice insisted he was joking and there was no prospect of a pact .
Rishi Sunak has already ruled out a deal with the Reform Party, which puts pressure on the Conservatives on issues such as immigration policy.
Mr Farage, as leader of the Brexit Party, did not field candidates against Boris Johnson's Conservatives in 2019.
But Reformers are expected to contest all seats in England, Scotland and Wales in the general election.
Mr Tice told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: “We are not making any deals with the Conservatives. They betrayed Britain, they betrayed Brexit, they betrayed their promise to cut immigration.”
He said Mr Farage's comments were “a bit of a joke” and “a bit of fun” on The Sun's Never Mind The Ballots.
Mr Farage, honorary chairman of Reform UK, told The Sun: “I got rid of Mrs (Teresa) May with the Brexit party. I stood aside with Boris to help the vast majority. What will they do in return for me?
Asked if he would accept a peerage from the Conservative Party, he replied: “No, I'm not asking for anything other than: I've done them a huge service over the years as a party, give give me something in return. We could have a conversation.
