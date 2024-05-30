What you missed on day 22 of the silent trial





Jurors began deliberations Wednesday in Donald Trump's secret trial, kicking off a crucial and sensitive phase of the case that will see 12 ordinary citizens decide whether a former and potentially future president will be first to be sentenced.

Twenty-two witnesses took the stand over six weeks, while the seven men and five women who make up the jury sat for more than 80 hours of testimony in New York. Then, after nearly eight hours of closing arguments, the judge presiding over the case, Juan Merchan, began instructing the panel of 12 New Yorkers on Wednesday on how to assess whether the U.S. District Attorney's Office Manhattan had left room for doubt over what prosecutors considered a mountain of evidence.

The accused is not required to prove he or she is not guilty, Merchan said. The defendant is not required to prove or disprove anything.

As Merchan considered the burden of proof, Trump remained silent, his eyes closed and his head tilted slightly back. He interrupted this with short bursts of activity.

Trump later called the case a politicized trial orchestrated by his political enemies. Mother Teresa could not resist these accusations, he said outside the courtroom. These accusations are trumped up.

He raised his fist as he entered the court at the end of the day.

Here's what you missed on Day 22 of Trump's silent trial:

Jurors ask for more information

A jury bell rang shortly after 3 p.m., setting off a flurry of activity as jurors filed the first of two notes with the court. Prosecutors from the District Attorneys' Office entered the courtroom, and Trump entered with his team. Seated behind Trump was his son Donald Trump Jr., as well as aides Boris Epshteyn, Natalie Harp, Karoline Leavitt, Alina Habba and Steve Witkoff, a longtime friend. Trump advisers Jason Miller and Steven Cheung sat in the back of the courtroom.

Jurors had sent a note to the court at 2:56 p.m. requesting testimony from David Pecker about a phone conversation he had with Trump during an investors' meeting and the purchase of the rights to the life story of former Playboy model Karen McDougal. They requested testimony from Peckers about a Trump Tower meeting with Michael Cohen. The account is at the heart of the voter fraud scheme that prosecutors say Trump committed.

Trump, whose eyes had been closed moments earlier, began reading the document. His lawyers sat around a laptop and attorneys for both sides appeared to begin searching for the passages in question.

A second note from the jurors, at 3:51 p.m., asked to rehear the judges' instructions. As Merchan reread the note, prosecutors on the district attorney's team appeared to become tense. Susan Hoffinger frowned.

Todd Blanche, a member of Trump's defense team, initially gave a tight smile, but quickly seemed to understand what he was hearing. He began whispering to Trump and defense attorney Emil Bove as Merchan asked in court, becoming increasingly animated. Behind him, Donald Trump Jr. rested his arm on the head of a bench.

After deliberating for 4 hours, the jury was dismissed for the day. But it wasn't over for the lead attorneys, with Hoffinger and Joshua Steinglass for the prosecution and Blanche and Bove for the defense reviewing notes and transcripts at the defense table.

Weigh the evidence

As Merchan explained to the jury that it was their responsibility to prove Trump guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, Trump leaned back in his seat with his eyes closed and his head tilted slightly back. Occasionally, Trump took quick, furtive glances around the room, looking at Steinglass, a prosecutor in District Attorney Alvin Braggs' office, as he spoke.

Merchan read the accusations and what must be proven to show that Trump falsified every business record, with the corresponding tally. He explained that the crime of falsifying business records in the first degree must include intent to commit a crime to aid or conceal the commission of another crime. But prosecutors don't need to prove that the other crime was actually committed.

Several jurors began taking notes when Merchan told them a general intent to defraud was enough.

Trump's lawyers did not seem reassured. Blanche rested her elbows on the table in front of him and sometimes held his chin in her hands. He rubbed his eyes. Three seats away, another lawyer, Susan Necheles, slumps in her seat.

In an article for Truth Social, Trump denounced Merchan's instructions as the most biased and unfair in judicial history.

I could be in jail tomorrow, Trump thundered in a fundraising email.

Jurors don't have to agree

All jurors must be unanimous that Trump falsified business records with the intent to defraud and conceal the conspiracy to promote his election through illegal means, including whether those means constitute a violation of the Privacy Act. federal election campaign, falsification of other business records or violation of tax law. But jurors are not required to unanimously agree on the nature of these illegal means.

Some Trump allies have misinterpreted the instructions, with Sen. Marco Rubio, Republican of Florida, saying that jurors “do not need to agree unanimously on what crime was committed as long as they everyone choose at least one. Jurors are not required to agree on what crime they might believe Trump sought to cover up, but they must still agree that he sought to cover up a crime.

As Merchan painstakingly explained how jurors should weigh each of the 34 charges, Trump raised a bottle to his lips and took a long sip.

Elsewhere in the courthouse, Harvey Weinstein, the film producer whose 2020 rape conviction was overturned last month, was due to appear before a judge.

Rules

The jurors had to return their phones while deliberations are underway. But before they could begin, two panel volunteers had to learn how to use a laptop that jurors could use with all the admitted evidence. The jurors, a jury made up of two lawyers, a teacher, a software engineer and a speech therapist, must not deliberate without the full jury present, and they cannot communicate their votes to Merchan .

The alternate jurors do not participate in the deliberations but nevertheless return their phones. Like the empaneled jury, they must not research, read or learn about the case outside of court.

Later, Merchan asked prosecutors if they could turn off the Internet on the laptop before the panel returned Thursday.

