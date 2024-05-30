Court acquits Imran in two May 9 cases





KARACHI:

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday acquitted PTI founder Imran Khan in two other cases from May 9.

Judicial Magistrate Umar Shabbir announced the reserved verdict, citing the former prime minister's acquittal due to insufficient evidence.

Two cases were filed against Imran at the Shahzad town police station, following his arrest on May 9 at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises, which sparked nationwide protests , including attacks on military installations.

PTI lawyers Mirza Asim Baig and Naeem Panjotha represented Imran in these cases.

Baig said an unauthorized person had registered an FIR against the PTI founder, adding that Imran was charged under section 109 but no proof could be provided in these cases.

On May 20, Imran was acquitted in another case registered on May 9 at Khanna police station.

The judicial magistrate's verdict said that according to the FIR, the PTI founder had instigated others and was accused of playing a role in instigation.

However, the evidence on file was not sufficient to prove the allegations against him.

The court cannot proceed with the case against the PTI founder based on such evidence, he added. The verdict further clarifies that an accused cannot be deprived of his legal rights without cause.

Given the facts, the prosecution's story has become very questionable. Proceeding with the case based on current evidence would waste valuable court time, he added.

Almost the entire PTI leadership has been indicted on various charges after the violent protests that broke out on May 9, 2023, following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan at the IHC premises in a case of corruption.

