Indonesian President Joko Widodo visits Lawang Agung market in South Sumatra, ensures price and infrastructure stability





President Jokowi visited Lawang Agung Market in North Musi Rawas Regency as part of his visit to South Sumatra, Thursday (05/30/2024). (Photo: BPMI Setpres/Muchlis Jr) MERAHPUTIH I MUSI RAWAS NORTH – President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited the Lawang Agung Market on Thursday (05/30/2024). This visit is part of President Jokowi's agenda in South Sumatra, with the main objective of ensuring the stability of commodity prices in the local market as well as examining the state of local infrastructure. In his press statement after the inspection, President Jokowi said that the price situation in the market was quite stable. He mentioned several commodity prices he observed, such as cayenne pepper which was IDR 55,000 per kilogram, green chili peppers and red chili peppers each IDR 50,000 per kilogram, garlic 40 000 IDR per kilogram and shallots IDR 45,000 per kilogram. . “The prices are good. I see things like cayenne pepper at IDR 55,000, green chili peppers, red chili peppers at IDR 50,000, onions the same, garlic at IDR 40,000, red onions at IDR 45,000. The prices are good,” said President Jokowi. In addition to ensuring the stability of commodity prices, this visit also focused on reviewing local infrastructure. President Jokowi mentioned his previous visit to the Rupit Regional General Hospital (RSUD), indicating that infrastructure inspections were an integral part of his program in South Sumatra. “Before, the hospital was already a hospital. Next time I come here, there must be a purpose. “Later this will be verified by the Ministry of Public Works,” he added in response to a question regarding the central government's attention to local market conditions. During the visit to Lawang Agung Market, President Jokowi also took time to purchase products from local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), including sweet potato chips. Oka Evrita, the potato chip seller, felt very proud and happy with the president's appreciation for the good product and packaging. “Previously, he supported packaging. “The packaging is good,” he said. Furthermore, Oka revealed that President Jokowi purchased four packs of sweet potato chips at a very affordable total price. “(The president) bought four, he received IDR 500,000. The price is only 35 (thousand) IDR, the rendang is 100 (thousand) IDR, if it is pedo, it is only 40 thousand IDR. “Thank you Mr. Jokowi,” he continued. This review confirms President Jokowi's commitment to directly monitoring economic and infrastructural conditions in various regions of Indonesia, especially traditional markets which are a barometer of the popular economy. It is hoped that this effort can ensure that prices of basic commodities remain affordable for the community and that infrastructure that supports the people's economy continues to receive attention and improvement from the central government. President Jokowi's visit to South Sumatra, especially to Lawang Agung Market, shows the government's seriousness in maintaining economic stability and improving people's well-being through direct supervision on the ground . This is also an important time for MSME players to receive more attention and support from the government, given their vital role in the local and national economy. (ed.)

