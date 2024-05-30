



NEW YORK Jurors deciding whether to convict former President Donald Trump of falsifying business records will have to determine whether he did so as part of another crime, a somewhat complex process against which the accused denounced Wednesday afternoon.

On social media, Trump called it ridiculous, unconstitutional and un-American for the highly confrontational radical left-wing judge not to demand a unanimous decision on the false charges against me.

At first glance, it might seem that the former president does not understand one of the fundamental principles of the justice system: guilty verdicts in criminal cases must be unanimous.

But he was likely referring to one of the oddities of the precise manner in which Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) indicted Trump, who faces 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a secret payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

The prosecution's theory is essentially a Russian doll of criminal violations under New York law, falsifying business records is only a crime if the records were falsified in furtherance of another crime.

Prosecutors said other crimes violated a state law prohibiting illegally promoting or preventing an election. But the illegal reference in state code must refer to a separate and different crime.

In the Trump case, prosecutors proposed three types of crimes that would trigger the state's election interference charge: crimes related to federal election law, tax crimes or false business records.

The jury must be unanimous in determining whether Trump is guilty or not guilty of each specific count of falsifying business records, and whether he did so with the aim of illegally influencing an election , said New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan. He added, however, that the panel did not need to be unanimous on which of those three types of crimes might constitute the underlying violation that brought the state election charge into play.

This is likely what Trump was getting at in his online message as he sat in the courthouse waiting for the jury to make a decision.

Although you must unanimously conclude that the accused conspired to promote or prevent the election of any person to public office by unlawful means, you need not be unanimous as to the nature of these illegal means, Merchan told the jury Wednesday morning.

The judge continued: In determining whether the accused conspired to promote or prevent the election of a person to public office by unlawful means, you may consider the following: first, violations of the the federal election campaign, also known as FECA; second, falsification of other business documents; or third, violation of tax laws.

Jurors must deliberate until they reach a verdict on all charges or become hopelessly deadlocked. They will be excused late this afternoon if they have not reached a decision and will reconvene at the Manhattan courthouse Thursday morning.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2024/05/29/jurors-must-be-unanimous-convict-trump-can-disagree-underlying-crimes/

