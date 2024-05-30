Trump has been touting potential vice presidential picks for months. It might end up taking someone off the public radar.





In recent weeks, an increasingly familiar slate of Republicans has dominated the unsubtle competition to become Donald Trump's running mate. Trump himself added to the air of inevitability by circulating these names again and again in his interviews and appearances.

But there is a constant flutter of speculation in Trump's orbit that the dramatic flair of former presidents will at some point take over. Many around the campaign believe the lack of secrecy surrounding the open hearing raises the possibility that Trump will eventually remove someone from the public radar.

Historically, the more a name is said, the less likely it is to be that person, an adviser told CNN, while emphasizing that they, too, are speculating.

Trump has been brandishing the same names for months, and many of them have spent the past few weeks making public displays of their loyalty, appearing outside the Manhattan courthouse where Trump is on trial or defending him on television. Asked about his potential options in an interview last week, Trump responded, “We have so many, I don't want to do that,” before naming several frequently mentioned names as likely contenders: the former housing secretary and to urban development Ben Carson, the senator from Florida. Marco Rubio, Ohio Sen. JDVance and Rep. Elise Stefanik.

But I could go on for a long time, he added.

Trump has also regularly asked his allies what they think of Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, both of whom have attended recent campaign rallies and regularly defend the former president in elections. cable news.

Still, a decision is unlikely before or at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July, as Trump and his team try to build anticipation around an announcement to maximize the selection's political impact.

In this context, the list of names under consideration seems to be growing rather than shrinking. Trump's openness to feedback from donors, allies and advisers also left room for those in his orbit to present their best choices to the former president and the media. In recent weeks, that has included new consideration for Florida Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and even former Carolina Gov. Southern Nikki Haley.

In Trump's orbit, a growing number of influential voices have encouraged the former president to consider choosing a Hispanic vice presidential nominee. The search for a potential bilingual vice presidential candidate who could help break through a critical voting bloc has often focused on Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants who regularly defends Trump in English and Spanish.

But two sources with knowledge of those conversations said Salazar's name had also been circulated. Salazar, a respected television reporter for Univision before winning a congressional seat in 2020, provided a staunch defense of the former president as he attended his secret trial in New York. Salazar compared the trial against Trump to the political prosecutions remembered by residents in his neighborhood, many of whom are of Cuban and Venezuelan descent.

“I'm here of my own free will, I'm not on the hotlist, I'm not looking for a job and I paid my own way,” Salazar said outside the Manhattan courthouse, before making echoing Trump's allegations of political persecution. Thousands of my constituents in Miami are terrified when this country's courts are used as weapons to crush our political enemies.

Salazar and Trump have interacted at Mar-a-Lago in recent months, a source familiar with their relationship told CNN. Salazar and her husband, Lester Woerner, a wealthy Palm Beach-based businessman, are friends with members of the Trump family, the source added.

Still, Salazar's relative inexperience would make her a bold, if not unlikely, dark horse to be first in line for the presidency. Salazar also faces the same potential hurdle as Rubio when it comes to Florida residency. Although no law prevents a president and vice president of the United States from being from the same state, Article II of the Constitution prevents electors from voting for two people from the same state.

The rule would be even more relevant in the case of a close election, and the Trump campaign currently predicts that the 2024 race will be close, according to conversations with several Trump advisers.

Cotton would bring more than a decade of experience in Washington to serve a term in the House of Representatives before being elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014, as well as a military background. Unlike his Senate colleagues who are regularly asked about running alongside Trump, Cotton had gone under the radar until The New York Times reported last week that he had emerged as an unexpected candidate for the job. A source confirmed that Trump threw out Cottons' name at a recent private dinner, surprising some of his guests.

The source, however, also distanced himself from the interaction, believing that Trump is not close to finding a vice presidential candidate and is not yet having serious conversations with his team to narrow the field potential of candidates.

This is all still on Trump's mind, the person said.

Another source explained that interest in Cotton came from Trump's desire to hear outside voices in the matter, with Cotton's allies hoping to pique Trump's interest in the senator.

A source close to Trump insisted that Gabbard, a former Democratic presidential candidate, remained under consideration. After their meeting, Trump had indicated a strong affinity for Gabbard, and her party switch made her an intriguing surrogate for the former president. But she faces an uphill climb after voting to impeach Trump while in Congress, a fact she was recently reminded by aides, sources close to him said.

Another name that has been floated privately is Tennessees Hagerty. At a recent fundraiser in New York hosted by billionaire Howard Lutnick, Hagerty was in attendance as a special guest alongside most of the Republicans regularly mentioned as high-profile veepstakes contenders.

Doug Kaplan, president of Kaplan Strategies, released a poll in April on how potential vice presidential candidates would fare with Trump in four swing states compared to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Hagerty was included in the survey (although his name was misspelled with two Gs) with the Florida government. Ron DeSantis, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Carson, Rubio and Vance.

Kaplan told CNN he included Hagerty because he was trying to think outside the box.

He doesn't have a high profile, Kaplan said. But he added that Hagerty is someone Trump respects when it comes to foreign policy and is one of those people who does no wrong.

Others said they had only heard Hagerty's name thrown around for roles in a possible Trump administration, including national security adviser and secretary of state. Hagerty previously served as ambassador to Japan under Trump.

Earlier this year, Hagerty was spotted at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach with the former president. A source close to Trump dismissed it as simply two friends having lunch.

Some Republicans have privately and even publicly proposed that Trump assemble a team of rivals that would include Haley as his running mate. Although she dropped out of the race months ago, Haley has continued to win a significant share of the vote in primaries, including nearly 17% of the vote last month in Pennsylvania, a crucial general election battleground . She also won about 22% of the vote in Indiana's primary earlier this month, a surprising result in a traditionally red state.

Trump himself has called Haley tough and recently told one person that she fought well during the contentious fight for the Republican nomination.

Haley extended an olive branch last week when she said she would vote for the former president in her first public remarks since ending her own White House bid. Yet although Trump has praised her support and indicated she could play a role in the campaign, the two have yet to speak.

Republican Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina, who supported Haley in the primary before switching his support to Trump, said he thought she should be on the GOP ticket, an argument he made to the two Republicans.

For NikkiHaley in Indiana to get over 20% and not be on the ballot is incredible, Norman told CNN. This is why she would make an excellent vice presidential candidate. And I gave this speech to President Trump and also to NikkiHaley.

Norman said that while Haley hasn't expressed interest in joining the Trump ticket, he thinks she would consider it.

Politics is an interesting game, Norman said. People can forget the past and look to the future.

