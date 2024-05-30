Never distinguished one community from another: Manmohan Singh digs at PM Modi | News from India





Weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Manmohan Singh of saying Muslims had the first right to wealth, the former prime minister, in a veiled reference to the speech, said he never distinguished one community from another. In a letter addressed to the people of the country ahead of the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Manmohan Singh on Thursday said: I have been following the political debate very carefully during this election campaign. Modiji has indulged in vile hate speeches, which are downright divisive. Modi ji is the first Prime Minister to have reduced the dignity of his office, and with it the seriousness of his office. No previous Prime Minister has used such vile, unparliamentary and low-level language to target a particular section or opposition. They also made erroneous statements to me. I have never in my life distinguished one community from another. This is the special right and habit of the BJP. Calling for peace and harmony, the former prime minister added: I appeal to all voters of Punjab to vote for development and coordinated progress. I urge all young people to vote carefully and vote for the future. Only Congress can ensure a progressive, development-oriented future where democracy and the Constitution are protected. Last month, while campaigning in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Modi had said: The Congress manifesto says it will take stock of the gold available to mothers and daughters and distribute this wealth. The Manmohan Singh government had declared that Muslims had the first right to wealth. Brothers and sisters, this Urban Naxal thought will not even spare the mangal sutras of my mothers and sisters. Singh, during a meeting of the National Development Council in December 2006, had stressed the need for judicious use of resources. I believe our collective priorities are clear. Agriculture, irrigation and water resources, health, education, essential investments in rural infrastructure and essential public investment needs in general infrastructure, as well as programs to improve SC/ ST, other backward classes, minorities, women and children. The constituent plans of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will need to be revitalized. We will need to design innovative plans to ensure that minorities, particularly the Muslim minority, are empowered to equitably share the fruits of development. They must have first rights to the resources, he declared. The next day, the PMO had also clarified that Singh's reference to the first demand for resources referred to all priority areas, including programs to improve SCs, STs, OBCs, women, children and minorities. In Thursday's letter, the former prime minister went on to criticize the BJP over the country's economy. Over the past ten years, the country's economy has undergone enormous upheavals. The scourge of demonetization, mismanagement of GST and mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic have created dire conditions. Below-average GDP growth of 6 to 7 percent has become normal. Annual GDP growth under the BJP government fell to less than 6 per cent, while it was around 8 per cent under the Congress-UPA, he said. He added: While the Congress-UPA, despite challenges, continued to increase the purchasing power of our people, the BJP government's mismanagement reduced household savings to an all-time low of 47 years.

