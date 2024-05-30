Xi Jinping calls for Middle East peace conference DW 05/30/2024





Chinese President Xi Jinping called this Thursday (05/30/2024) during a meeting with Arab countries in Beijing for a peace conference to resolve the conflict between Israel and Hamas. “The Middle East is a land with vast opportunities for development, but war is devastating it,” Xi said at the forum attended by the Egyptian president and other Arab leaders. “The war must not last indefinitely. Justice must not be absent forever,” added the president. China “supports the full integration of Palestine into the United Nations and supports a broad-based, authoritative and effective international peace conference,” he said. During a meeting on Wednesday May 28 with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Xi said he was “deeply saddened” by the “extremely serious” situation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli operation in the Palestinian enclave left more than 36,000 dead, mostly civilians, according to the Ministry of Health in this territory governed by Hamas. The war broke out with the October 7 attack by the Hams, considered a terrorist group by several countries, against southern Israel, during which they killed 1,189 people and took 252 hostages, according to figures from Israeli authorities. . “The top priority now is an immediate ceasefire, to prevent the conflict from spreading and impacting regional peace and stability, and (…) avoiding a more serious humanitarian crisis “said the Chinese leader. “Deep feeling of affinity” Xi expressed his willingness to work with Egypt, which acted as truce mediator with Qatar and the United States, to continue helping the people of Gaza “and push for a quick solution, comprehensive, just and lasting response to the Palestinian question. In recent years, China has attempted to improve its ties and influence in the Arab world, as demonstrated by the agreement reached in 2023 for the rapprochement between two rival regional powers like Iran and Saudi Arabia. It also hosted talks in April between rival Palestinian groups Hamas and Fatah to “promote intra-Palestinian reconciliation.” Analysts say Beijing wants to use the war in Gaza to increase its influence in the region and contrasts its efforts to forge peace with the United States' alleged inaction. In his speech on Thursday, Xi declared a “deep sense of affinity” with the Arab world and showed his intention to “further strengthen strategic cooperation in the oil and gas sector.” mg (afp, Reuters) Hunger in Gaza reaches catastrophic levels To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider switching to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

