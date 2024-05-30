Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte remains optimistic about NATO work





Photo: Depositphotos.com The outgoing Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, said he was quite optimistic about his appointment as the new Secretary General of NATO, but that this position is not yet a given. Romania, Slovakia and Hungary must still approve Rutte's nomination, which must be unanimous, but Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn said earlier this week that he was still not convinced by the Dutchman's candidacy. Rutte told a TV news show News Time during an interview, he has no intention of picking up the phone and making calls. I'm not going to phone people and tell them to vote for me, he told the show. A personal visit to Türkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gained support from Ankara. An informal two-day NATO summit opens Thursday in Prague to discuss the war in Ukraine. Officials hope to have finalized the new direction by the main summit in Washington in July. Dick Schoof During the interview, Rutte was full of praise for Dick Schoof, who is expected to succeed him as Prime Minister of the new right-wing government. He can make decisions, he is tough, he can advise and be persuasive, said Rutte, who has been prime minister for 13 years. His advantage is that he will be further removed from partisan politics than I am, he said. I had a VVD stamp. It is completely independent and this gives different options. Schoof during his first press conference that Rutte was an "inspiration". Foreign Affairs NATO Politics

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dutchnews.nl/2024/05/dutch-pm-mark-rutte-remains-optimistic-about-nato-job/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

