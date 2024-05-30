Jokowi flew to South Sumatra today, checked the regional hospital and visited the market







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) paid a working visit to South Sumatra, Thursday (30/5/2024). He will review the services of several regional general hospitals (RSUD) and visit traditional markets. Jokowi left via the Indonesian Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base in Jakarta. The head of state and his entourage took off on the Indonesian Presidential Plane-1 at around 06:50 WIB. He was accompanied by Deputy Minister of Health Dante Saksono Harbuwono, Military Secretary to the President Major General TNI Rudy Saladin, Commander of Paspampres Major General TNI Achiruddin, and Plt. Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media of the Presidential Secretariat Mr. Yusuf Permana. Upon arrival at Silampari Airport, Lubuklinggau Town, Jokowi immediately continued his journey to North Musi Rawas Regency to visit Rupit Regional Hospital. After that, Jokowi will visit the Lawang Agung market to review commodity prices and provide assistance to traders. In the afternoon, Jokowi will travel to Musi Rawas Regency to inspect the health facilities and services of RSUD dr. Sobirine. After that, the former Governor of DKI Jakarta will visit Lubuklinggau City to inspect the Lubuklinggau Bulog warehouse and hand over the food aid to the beneficiaries. Pancasila Birthday Ceremony in Rokan Block On Saturday (1/6/2024), Jokowi is expected to make a working visit to Riau. He will lead the ceremony at the height of the Pancasila birth commemoration to be held at Rokan Block Field. Pancasila Ideological Development Agency (BPIP) Principal Secretary Tonny Agung Arisanto said BPIP chose Rokan Block Field as the venue for the landmark event to commemorate Harlah Pancasila in 2024 to increase nationalism and unity for all the children of the nation. “The Rokan block is the most fertile oil block in Indonesia and since 2021, the management will return 100 percent to Mother Earth. From here we want to convey the message that if we unite we can manage natural resources whose benefits are for the well-being of everyone,” Tonny said, quoting the BPIP website. It is estimated that there will be a thousand participants in the Harlah Pancasila commemoration ceremony in Rokan Block, including elements of the TNI, Polri, ASN, Pertamina Hulu Rokan employees and students. Vice President Ma'ruf Amin is also expected to attend. MPR President Bambang Soesatyo will serve as reader of the Pancasila text. DPR President Puan Maharani will read the 1945 Constitution. Prayers will be read by Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy. The ceremony will involve Paskibraka nationally and in Riau province. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Video: Jokowi shows evidence of presidential regulations on can campaign (mg/mg)



