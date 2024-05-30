As Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Kanyakumari to meditate, his 33-year-old photo appears online





Narendra Modi and Murli Manohar Joshi at the Vivekananda rock memorial in Kanyakumari in 1991 New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to mark the end of a turbulent election campaign and is heading to Kanyakumari today for a two-day meditation at the famous Vivekananda Rock Memorial. Ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit to the south, his 33-year-old photos taken at the iconic location surfaced on social media on Thursday and took netizens by storm. The photos dated December 11, 1991 are from Ekta Yatra which began at the iconic Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari and ended in Kashmir. In the viral pictures, all the 'Ekta Yatris', including Narendra Modi and party veteran Dr Murli Manohar Joshi, can be seen at Swami Vivekananda's statue to pay their respects. Notably, the Ekta Yatra, also called the Unity March, was launched in December 1991 from Kanyakumari and culminated on January 26, 1992 with the hoisting of the national flag in Srinagar. The Ekta Yatra was led by veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi, while then BJP member Narendra Modi served as a key pivot in organizing the march. The aim of the Yatra was to send a strong message to the world that India would stand firm and united against the forces of terrorism. The journey across 14 states deeply touched the people and demonstrated the country's unwavering commitment to national unity. From May 30 to June 1, PM Modi is expected to undertake a 48-hour meditation at Dhyan Mandapam, the place where Swami Vivekananda meditated in 1892. The Rock Memorial was built to pay homage to the Hindu philosopher saint. It is said that Swami Vivekananda, after wandering across the country, meditated here for three days and attained the vision of a developed India. Prime Minister Modi had embarked on a similar spiritual journey after the climax of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. His visit to Uttarakhand after the high-octane campaign and his meditation in a cave near the Kedarnath shrine made the one of the newspapers around the world. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

