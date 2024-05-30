Politics
Jokowi and Iriana's “Vlogging” moment encourages Internet users who go to work early in the morning
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo and Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo recorded video blog together in the presidential car Thursday (5/30/2024).
The Head of State and the First Lady took advantage of the moment as they both headed to Halim Perdanakusuma Airport, East Jakarta, for a working visit.
Report from a vlog Jokowi which was uploaded on his official Instagram @jokowi On Wednesday morning, it was still dark on the road when the President and Ms. Iriana left.
The President then opened his vlog by recounting the purpose of their trip.
“This morning I went to the airport, Halim Airport will head to Lubuk Linggau Regency in South Sumatra for a working visit, and this is Mrs. Jokowi,” the President said while looking at the screen of the cell phone, then turned the cell phone towards Ms. Iriane.
The First Lady then also explained the purpose of her working visit.
“Today I want to go to Lombok with the ladies of OASE,” said Iriana.
President Jokowi sent another greeting. This time he encouraged the Indonesians who were going to work in the morning.
“To everyone who is enthusiastic about working, hello,” Jokowi said.
Opens Jakarta Governor Candidate Network, DPW PSI: We are looking for new Jokowis
Then, the vlog of the Head of State and the First Lady ended.
Until this news was written, the president's vlog had received hundreds of thousands of likes and thousands of comments.
Netizens commented on the president's greetings in the morning, praying for his health, and some even discussed the public housing savings (Tapera), which is currently in the public spotlight.
