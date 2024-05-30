Politics
Jon Stewart calls British candidate's rejection for liking one of his sketches the stupidest thing since Boris Johnson
US satirist Jon Stewart has responded after the UK Labor Party blocked left-wing academic Faiza Shaheen from standing as a candidate in the next general election for liking a number of potentially offensive social media posts, including one presented an extract from The daily show.
This is the stupidest thing the UK has done since Boris Johnson was elected, what the hell? written the when informed of the controversy.
The clip in question, from July 2014, shows Stewart introducing a segment about an Israeli ground offensive during the 2014 Gaza War, at which point he is immediately mobbed and berated by four of the Comedy Central shows' correspondents, calling him a hater . Jew for daring to question the country's actions.
Look, there are obviously many strong opinions on this issue, but simply mentioning Israel or in any way questioning the effectiveness or humanity of Israeli policies is not the same as being pro-Hamas, Stewart says, before being yelled at again, at which point he drops the subject and turns to Ukraine, a topic the correspondents admit they have no strong feelings about arrested. Ukraine also made news in 2014 after Russia seized the Donetsk, Luhansk and Crimea regions.
The account that posted the tweet liked by Ms. Shaheen, which featured the clip, also included a comment attacking the Israel lobby that read: You can't easily ignore them, because they're not just random people, they're usually friends or people who move in the same circles that you. These people are mobilized by professional organizations, but to a large extent it is organic.
Ms Shaheen was reportedly summoned to a meeting with a panel of the Labor Party's National Executive Committee on Tuesday during which they highlighted posts on her X account which they said raised questions about her suitability to stand as a candidate for Chingford and Woodford Green in the north. London.
According to Ms Shaheen, she then received an email on Wednesday evening in which she was told she would not be able to run for the party despite having already run for the same seat in the 2019 elections, in which she had been said his candidacy would run counter to the Labor Party's aims. .
The independent has contacted the Labor Party for comment.
A visibly shaken Ms Shaheen appeared on the BBC. Newsnight Wednesday night and said she was in shock, telling host Victoria Derbyshire that she had been asked by the committee about 14 posts she had liked dating back to 2014, some of which its members said could be considered anti-Semitic.
I don't remember liking the tweet. If you see that tweet, it was a retweet of a Jon Stewart sketch, she said.
I watched the Jon Stewart sketch but I wouldn't even have liked it usually. Honestly, it was probably the middle of the night, if you look at the time. I was probably with the baby, breastfeeding. I don't even remember liking that tweet.
Asked if she understood why some would be offended that she liked the post in question, she replied: I know what's wrong, of course, the phrase that says they're in professional organizations, it's part of a trope and I definitely don't do it. I agree with that and I'm sorry.
And I expressed that I was sorry in that meeting [on Tuesday] because of my crying baby but it's a tweet. I organized an interfaith vigil with a local rabbi after the bombings and the Hamas attack. [on 7 October 2023].
Ms Shaheen suggested that she felt her removal as a candidate was disproportionate, commenting: Really? Do you simply like a tweet, which you can do with a tap of your hand? After all the work I've done?
She told Derbyshire she felt stupid about the episode and apologized to party activists and people who had helped her throughout her career before complaining about double standards within the Labor Party and ask: what message are you sending to my community?
