Row after PM Modi links Mahatma Gandhi's legacy to cinema | Latest news India
Nobody knew about Mahatma Gandhi in the world before a film was made on the father of the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a possible reference to the 1982 British biopic of Richard Attenborough, sparking a political controversy.
In a television interview broadcast on Tuesday, Modi criticized his predecessors for ignoring India's cultural heritage and not tapping into Gandhi's legacy.
Mahatma Gandhi was a noble soul of the world. Was it not our responsibility that during these 75 years, the whole world knew about Gandhi? Nobody knew Gandhi. When the Gandhi The film was shot, for the first time there was curiosity in the world about it, he told ABP News.
The task of this country was that if the world knew Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela in South Africa, then Gandhi was in no way inferior to them. I say this after traveling around the world, he added.
Certainly, the American civil rights icon, killed in 1968, and the South African anti-apartheid activist, who began his agitation in 1952, publicly declared Gandhi to be their inspiration.
Gandhi and thanks to him, India should have had leverage. Today, Gandhi is part of the solution to many of the world's problems, but we have not. We have lost a lot, Modi said.
The film by Richard Attenborough, Gandhi, received international fame. It won eight Oscars in 1983, including best actor for Ben Kingsley who played Gandhi on screen, and best director and best film for Attenborough. The film also won five BAFTA awards.
Modis' comments sparked a political row.
Mahatma Gandhi is the sun who gave strength to the whole world to fight against darkness. In the form of truth and non-violence, Bapu has shown the world a path that gives courage to even the weakest person to stand up against injustice, Congress leader Rahul said. Gandhi said in a video shot in front of the famous Dandi March statue on Delhi's Mother Teresa Crescent road.
People whose worldview is shaped branches (RSS branches), they will not be able to understand Gandhi ji. They can understand (Nathuram) Godse and adopt the path shown by Godse. Gandhi Ji was a source of inspiration to the whole world. Martin Luther King Jr, Nelson Mandela, Albert Einstein, they were all inspired by Gandhi.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused Modi of lying.
Those whose ideological forefathers were involved in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi along with Nathuram Godse will never be able to follow the path of truth given by Bapu. Now the lie will pick up its bag and leave, he said in an article on X. Godse, a right-wing activist, shot Gandhi on January 30, 1948.
The Marxist general secretary of the Communist Party of India, Sitaram Yechury, also condemned the remarks.
It is shocking to hear Prime Minister Modis claim that the world only learned about Mahatma Gandhi after the 1982 film Gandhi. Father of the Nation, Gandhi never needed anyone to promote his legacy without precedent as a symbol of peace and non-violence! Before Modi was born, Gandhi was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize five times! He was never rewarded because India was a colony under the Pax Britannica!, he said.
Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi disputed the prime minister's claims.
When Bapu visited England for the panel discussion. (American actor) Sir Charles Chaplin requested to meet Bapu and went to Kingsley Hall to meet Bapu. Don't believe me, look for the photographs and videos. This was long before Sir Richard Attenborough started making films, he said on X, tagging the Prime Minister's official account.
Experts also pointed out that Gandhi's global legacy was established much before the 1982 film.
Ashwin Zala, associate professor at the Gandhi Research Foundation, said that while films helped people, especially young people, connect with Gandhi, his ideals had an impact on people beyond India's borders.
The film was shot in 1982, the statement has no concrete reality. Gandhis ahimsa [non violence] was studied by more than 90 countries and advocated human rights, justice and achieved freedom based on Gandhi's ideals… Before the film was released, more than 100 countries had issued postal stamps, coins and statues of Gandhi.
Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose joked on X: Nobody knew about #MahatmaGandhi until Richard Attenborough made a film, says @narendramodi. Not surprising. Those who are obsessed with Nathuram Godse naturally know nothing about Gandhi.
The BJP has not made any official comment on the issue.
