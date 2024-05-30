As Turkish Dictator Erdoan Calls Israel 'Threat to All Humanity,' Knesset Member Urges Evangelicals to Work With Jews to Defend 'Prophetic' Israel

Knesset member Ohad Tal speaks at the Jerusalem 2024 Prayer Breakfast (Photo: ALL ISRAEL NEWS)

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL Turkey's Islamist and increasingly dangerous leader on Wednesday called on the world's 1.8 billion Muslims to unite and take action against Israel.

He also has called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a bloodthirsty, genocidal vampire.

“I have a few words to say to the Islamic world,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoan declared to Turkish parliamentarians. “What are you waiting for to make a joint decision?”

“Israel is not only a threat to Gaza but to all humanity,” Erdoan insisted.

Oh, leaders of the American state, this blood is also on your hands, Erdogan added.

You are responsible for this genocide at least as much as Israel.

Oh, heads of state and government of Europe, you are also a party to the Israeli genocide, to this barbarity, to this vampiric act of Israel, because you have remained silent.

Today, Israeli Knesset Member of Parliament Ohad Tal spoke at the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast.

He urged evangelicals to stand faithfully more than ever with Israel and the Jewish people, especially in light of threats made by Turkey's Islamist leader.

Below is a video clip and partial transcript of MP Ohad Tals' remarks.













You came here to pray for peace in Jerusalem, didn't you? This is what you came for.

So, I want to ask you a question. What is this war about? Why are we in this war? What are your answers to this question? Why are we at war? What is the war about?

What? They hate us.

They hate God.

What else?

Jerusalem. You're right.

Protect our people.

Okay great. Very good answers.

So I think if we want to win the war, we have to ask ourselves: what is this war about?

And I think not only in a practical way, not only in a political way, but also in a spiritual way.

How can you spiritually explain what is happening in Israel today?

And I will give you several examples to understand the question.

How can you spiritually explain what President Erdoan said this morning?

He said, listen to this. He said Israel is not only a threat to Gaza but to all humanity.

Israel is a threat to all humanity.

By the way, do you feel threatened? Do you agree? Okay, I just wanted to make sure.

So listen to what he said. How can you explain the cooperation between radical Islamists in the United States of America and radical liberalism in America? I mean, all those gay people who cover themselves in Palestinian flags and support Hamas.

I mean, that doesn't make sense, does it?

Because who would be the first to be killed to be massacred by these radical Islamists? Themselves. It's crazy, right? But how does this happen? How does this make sense?

Who supports us in the world? Who are our friends in the world today?

WHO?

Christians, people of faith, right?

So when you look at everything that's going on, how can you, again, spiritually, explain that?

So I think we don't have a lot of time, so I'm trying to keep it brief, I think Michelle has already touched on this. I believe the reason is, as she said, God's covenant with his people.

Some, when they look at what is happening, when they look, when they see reality, when they see that after 2000 years of exile, the Jewish people returned to their homeland against all expectations, against all logic, against all rules of physics itself, when they see that the prophecies of the Bible are being fulfilled before our eyes, they are afraid.

When you came, you came to pray for the peace of Jerusalem. You have come to Zion. What is Zion?

Zion is the Temple Mount, right? What is on the Temple Mount? What was in the temple? What was the holiest part of the temple? The first stone.

The first stone is the place of connection between heaven and earth.

And some, when they see that the people of Israel have returned to their homeland, are afraid. Because what? What does that mean? What's the next step ?

And look at another interesting thing. The whole world loved us very much until 1967.

In 1948, everyone loved us, right?

For what?

Because when you were little. When you're weak, when you're only in Tel Aviv: “Go ahead. No problem. We love you.”

But what happened in 1967?

We didn't just come back to Tel Aviv.

We returned to Jerusalem.

We have returned to the land of the Bible.

We returned to Hebron, to Shiloh and to Bethlehem, to all the biblical regions.

And that's when the world started saying, “Just one second is too much.” You are really serious about fulfilling these prophecies.

So people are afraid.

But if we understand that, that's the problem.

Then I think about it again, this is our mission.

Our mission is not only to return physically to these places, but it is also to return there spiritually.



