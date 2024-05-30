Jokowi responds to Supreme Court ruling paving way for Kaesang to qualify for regional elections

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo responded to the Supreme Court's (MA) decision asking the General Election Commission (KPU) to revoke the age limit for regional head candidates.

According to the President, it would be better to ask the Supreme Court, as the party that made the decision.

Apart from that, you can ask the party that filed the complaint regarding the age limit for regional head candidates.

“That, ask the Court, the Supreme Court, or ask the plaintiff,” he said. Jokowi during a statement to the press after visiting the market in Bukit Sulap Lubuk Linggau, South Sumatra, Thursday (30/5/2024), as reported in an official statement.

Also read: Supreme Court decision suspected of having smoothed the road to Kaesang, PDI-P: don't make this up

When asked if he had read the Supreme Court's decision in its entirety, President Jokowi said no.

Because he was only informed of the decision on Thursday afternoon.

“Not yet, not yet, not yet, not yet, not yet. I told myself that earlier, just now,” he said.

Previously, the Supreme Court granted the request for Right to Judicial Review (HUM) requested by Chairman General of the Indonesian Guard for Change (Garuda) Ahmad Ridha Sabana.

Also read: Supreme Court changes rules on age limit for regional head candidates, Golkar: has nothing to do with Mas Kaesang

A material test from the General Election Commission (KPU) was carried out regarding the minimum age limit for candidates for governor and deputy governor.

“Grant the HUM request,” reads decision number 23 P/HUM/2024 cited on the Supreme Court website, Thursday (5/30/2024).

In its considerations, the Supreme Court is of the opinion that Article 4, paragraph (1), letter d of General Election Commission (PKPU) Regulation Number 9 of 2020 Concerning Candidates for the Election of Governor and Deputy -governor, regent and deputy regent, and/or mayor and deputy mayor is contrary to Law Number 10 of 2016 concerning the election of governors, regents and mayors.

Article 4, paragraph (1), letter d of the PKPU reads: “A minimum age of 30 (thirty) years for candidates for governor and deputy governor and 25 (twenty-five) years for candidates for the position of regent and deputy regent or candidates for the position of mayor and deputy mayor from the determination of the pairs of candidates.

According to the Supreme Court, Article 4 of PKPU Number 9 of 2020 does not have binding legal force as long as it is not interpreted as “a minimum age of 30 (thirty) years for gubernatorial candidates and deputy governor and 25 (twenty-five) years old. years for candidates for the position of regent and deputy regent or candidates for mayor and deputy mayor from the inauguration of the pairs of selected candidates.

Based on this decision, the Supreme Court ordered the Indonesian KPU to revoke Article 4, paragraph (1), letter d of PKPU Number 9 regarding nominations for the election of governor and vice governor, regent and the vice-regent, and/or the mayor and the deputy mayor.

Thus, a person can run as a candidate for the position of governor and vice-governor if they are at least 30 years old and as a candidate for the position of regent and vice-regent or as a candidate for mayor and deputy mayor if they have at least 25 years old at the time of his inauguration. , not when designated as a candidate pair.

Also read: Supreme Court modifies rules on age limit for gubernatorial candidates, PDI-P: in order to pass on the son of an advanced leader, the highest treason

With the move, President Joko Widodo's eldest son, Kaesang Pangarep, can run as a candidate for Jakarta governor in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections.

Kaesang, 29, was previously unable to obtain a ticket to compete for the Jakarta governor and vice governor seats due to the minimum age limit for gubernatorial candidates regulated by the KPU .

Recently, Kaesang was reportedly running for deputy governor of the Jakarta Special Region which is said to be associated with Gerindra politician and nephew of Prabowo Subianto, Budisatrio Djiwandono, who is reportedly running for governor.



Listen latest news And Featured News we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access news from the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp app.



