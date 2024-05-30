Politics
Jokowi responds to Supreme Court ruling paving way for Kaesang to qualify for regional elections
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo responded to the Supreme Court's (MA) decision asking the General Election Commission (KPU) to revoke the age limit for regional head candidates.
According to the President, it would be better to ask the Supreme Court, as the party that made the decision.
Apart from that, you can ask the party that filed the complaint regarding the age limit for regional head candidates.
“That, ask the Court, the Supreme Court, or ask the plaintiff,” he said. Jokowi during a statement to the press after visiting the market in Bukit Sulap Lubuk Linggau, South Sumatra, Thursday (30/5/2024), as reported in an official statement.
Also read: Supreme Court decision suspected of having smoothed the road to Kaesang, PDI-P: don't make this up
When asked if he had read the Supreme Court's decision in its entirety, President Jokowi said no.
Because he was only informed of the decision on Thursday afternoon.
“Not yet, not yet, not yet, not yet, not yet. I told myself that earlier, just now,” he said.
Previously, the Supreme Court granted the request for Right to Judicial Review (HUM) requested by Chairman General of the Indonesian Guard for Change (Garuda) Ahmad Ridha Sabana.
Also read: Supreme Court changes rules on age limit for regional head candidates, Golkar: has nothing to do with Mas Kaesang
A material test from the General Election Commission (KPU) was carried out regarding the minimum age limit for candidates for governor and deputy governor.
“Grant the HUM request,” reads decision number 23 P/HUM/2024 cited on the Supreme Court website, Thursday (5/30/2024).
In its considerations, the Supreme Court is of the opinion that Article 4, paragraph (1), letter d of General Election Commission (PKPU) Regulation Number 9 of 2020 Concerning Candidates for the Election of Governor and Deputy -governor, regent and deputy regent, and/or mayor and deputy mayor is contrary to Law Number 10 of 2016 concerning the election of governors, regents and mayors.
Article 4, paragraph (1), letter d of the PKPU reads: “A minimum age of 30 (thirty) years for candidates for governor and deputy governor and 25 (twenty-five) years for candidates for the position of regent and deputy regent or candidates for the position of mayor and deputy mayor from the determination of the pairs of candidates.
According to the Supreme Court, Article 4 of PKPU Number 9 of 2020 does not have binding legal force as long as it is not interpreted as “a minimum age of 30 (thirty) years for gubernatorial candidates and deputy governor and 25 (twenty-five) years old. years for candidates for the position of regent and deputy regent or candidates for mayor and deputy mayor from the inauguration of the pairs of selected candidates.
Based on this decision, the Supreme Court ordered the Indonesian KPU to revoke Article 4, paragraph (1), letter d of PKPU Number 9 regarding nominations for the election of governor and vice governor, regent and the vice-regent, and/or the mayor and the deputy mayor.
Thus, a person can run as a candidate for the position of governor and vice-governor if they are at least 30 years old and as a candidate for the position of regent and vice-regent or as a candidate for mayor and deputy mayor if they have at least 25 years old at the time of his inauguration. , not when designated as a candidate pair.
Also read: Supreme Court modifies rules on age limit for gubernatorial candidates, PDI-P: in order to pass on the son of an advanced leader, the highest treason
With the move, President Joko Widodo's eldest son, Kaesang Pangarep, can run as a candidate for Jakarta governor in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections.
Kaesang, 29, was previously unable to obtain a ticket to compete for the Jakarta governor and vice governor seats due to the minimum age limit for gubernatorial candidates regulated by the KPU .
Recently, Kaesang was reportedly running for deputy governor of the Jakarta Special Region which is said to be associated with Gerindra politician and nephew of Prabowo Subianto, Budisatrio Djiwandono, who is reportedly running for governor.
Listen latest news And Featured News we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access news from the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp app.
|
Sources
2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2024/05/30/18534681/jokowi-tanggapi-putusan-ma-yang-buka-jalan-kaesang-maju-pilkada
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jokowi responds to Supreme Court ruling paving way for Kaesang to qualify for regional elections
- 32nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration in Valdosta, June 14-19 | Local News
- Oregon State University Athletics
- Zac Posen's Viral Gap dress is out of stock, MCM's new capsule
- Global entrepreneurs call for harnessing the power of innovation for the SDGs | News | SDG knowledge hub
- The Gleaner Life Insurance Society is organizing a flag exchange program on June 12
- Massive international police operation destroys ransomware networks, arrests 4
- As Turkish Dictator Erdoan Calls Israel 'Threat to All Humanity,' Knesset Member Urges Evangelicals to Work With Jews to Defend 'Prophetic' Israel
- The Mummy returns to UK cinemas for exclusive 25th anniversary poster
- PwC Accelerates AI Adoption with ChatGPT Enterprise in US, UK and Clients: PwC
- Disney billionaire Foe Nelson Peltz sells stake in company: report
- Cybercrime: Sports cars and millions of dollars seized in arrests