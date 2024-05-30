President Sheikh Mohamed discusses trade relations with China's Xi Jinping in Beijing





President Sheikh Mohamed met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday to discuss bilateral relations and opportunities to expand the comprehensive strategic partnership already agreed between the two countries. The discussions took place at the Great Hall of the People, where Sheikh Mohamed's delegation was welcomed earlier by Xi on the first day of a two-day visit to the country, the official Wam News Agency reported. . During the discussions, both sides recognized that this year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and China. This moment is seen as an opportunity to celebrate the progress made over the past four decades, particularly in economic, cultural and international collaboration. Sheikh Mohamed and Xi said they were committed to strengthening ties and exchanged views on regional and international issues, including the war in Gaza. Sheikh Mohamed thanked Xi for the warm welcome received in China, stressing that relations between the two countries go back further than the start of formal diplomatic ties in 1984, as China recognized the UAE's nationhood just a few days after its creation in 1971. Sheikh Mohamed also recalled a visit by the UAE's founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to China in 1990. Footage from the trip showed Sheikh Zayed visiting the Great Wall of China and the Forbidden City in Beijing. He noted that Xi's visit to the UAE in 2018 marked a new historic milestone, culminating in the declaration of a comprehensive strategic partnership. Sheikh Mohamed said ties between the two nations have since strengthened, in areas such as economy, energy, industry, investment and culture. China is the UAE's largest global trading partner and, Sheikh Mohamed said, joint efforts are underway to double the volume of trade in the coming years. He said the UAE, which has been a strategic partner of the Belt and Road Initiative since its inception, is an important trade gateway to the Persian Gulf, the Middle East and the region as a whole. Xi then hosted a banquet in honor of Sheikh Mohamed, attended by the UAE delegation as well as several Chinese ministers and senior officials. On Thursday, Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE was committed to working with its neighbors to support and strengthen Arab-Chinese cooperation. He was speaking at the opening session of the 10th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab Cooperation Forum. Sheikh Mohamed also expressed confidence that the Chinese economy will continue to grow and develop, while noting that the conference comes at a time when the world must unite in the face of common challenges. He said the meeting represented the strength of China-Arab relations and expressed confidence that the summit would further strengthen bilateral relations. Sheikh Mohamed was welcomed by a Chinese honor guard at Beijing International Airport on Wednesday evening, after a two-day visit to South Korea. He was welcomed by a delegation including Yin Hejun, Chinese Minister of Science and Technology, and Zhang Yiming, Chinese Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates. Sheikh Mohamed led a high-level delegation to China, which includes Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technologies; Mohamed Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; and Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade. Updated: May 30, 2024, 11:35 a.m.

