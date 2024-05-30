ISRO's support and PM Modi's cry as Chennai start-up's scripts launch history on fifth try

The young engineering team of the Chennai start-up showed remarkable patience

Agnikul Cosmos, the Indian private space start-up, today tested its rocket called Agnibaan SOrTeD (Suborbital Tech Demonstrator), powered by an engine that the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is still trying to master.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) announced that the Chennai-based startup successfully launched the rocket at 7:15 am. ISRO Chairman MS Somanath confirmed to NDTV that the launch was “successful”.

“Congratulations @AgnikulCosmos on the successful launch of the Agnibaan SoRTed-01 mission from its launch pad. A major milestone, as it is the first ever controlled flight of a semi-cryogenic liquid engine achieved using additive manufacturing” , published ISRO on X.

Satya R Chakravarty, professor at IIT Madras and Agnikul's mentor, also said the launch from Sriharikota was a success.

“I am honored to announce the successful completion of our first flight – Agnibaan SOrTeD Mission 01 – from our own and only private launch pad in India within SDSC-SHAR in Sriharikota. All mission objectives of this controlled vertical ascent flight were achieved and performance was The vehicle was completely designed in-house and was powered by the world's first single-piece 3D printed engine and also happens to be India's first flight equipped with a semi-cryo engine,” Agnikul said in a statement after the successful launch.

“Our biggest thanks to @INSPACeIND @isro @iitmadras and our incredibly committed team for helping us prove that a private player can design and fly original space technology hardware in India. #madeInIndiaForTheWorld,” the statement added.

Agnikul's feat also earned praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “A remarkable feat that will make the entire nation proud! The successful launch of the Agnibaan rocket powered by the world's first 3D-printed single-piece semi-cryogenic engine is a momentous occasion for the Indian space sector and a testament to the remarkable ingenuity of our Yuva Shakti. My best wishes to the @AgnikulCosmos team for their future projects,” he posted on X.

This was the fifth attempt to launch the rocket after four launch plans were aborted due to technical problems. Rockets are not for the faint-hearted, and the Chennai-based startup's young engineering team has shown remarkable patience and bounced back every time a problem thwarted their plans.

Incubated at IIT-Madras, this was the first test flight for the start-up, founded in 2017 by two young aerospace engineers who dreamed of creating “a place where people learn to use fire”.

The rocket, which weighs 575 kg and is 6.2 meters long, took off from Sriharikota and plunged into the Bay of Bengal.

The Agnibaan SOrTeD is powered by a semi-cryogenic engine that uses commercially available jet fuel, essentially kerosene and medical-grade liquid oxygen, said Moin SPM, co-founder of Agnikul Cosmos Private Limited.

ISRO has never flown a semi-cryogenic engine. It is developing a semi-cryogenic engine with 2,000 kN thrust and the first ignition test was successfully carried out on May 2. The Chennai-based start-up has therefore achieved what no other private Indian company has done.

Agnikul demonstrated India's first semi-cryogenic and 3D printed engine by private sector, said Dr Pawan Goenka, mechanical engineer and chairman of Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe) under the department of the Center space. “This bold innovation could be a significant differentiator when commercial launches begin by Indian start-ups.”

Srinath Ravichandran, co-founder of the space startup, said, “This launch is significant as it is India's first launch from a private launch pad and the rocket is equipped with the first 3D printed engine one piece in the world, designed and built locally. »

ISRO tested its first-ever 3D printed engine during ground tests on May 9.

Ahead of the launch, the startup said in a statement: “Agnibaan SOrTeD (Suborbital Tech Demonstrator) is a single-stage launch vehicle powered by Agnikul's patented Agnilet engine – a fully 3D printed, one-piece 6 kN semi-trailer . The Agnibaan SOrTeD cryogenic engine will take off vertically and follow a predetermined trajectory. The trajectory, maneuvers and various flight events that will occur during the mission have been configured to validate the technology critical to the success of our upcoming orbital flights. attempt this flight from our own launch pad [named Dhanush] in Sriharikota.”

Explaining how Agnibaan's special 3D printed motor can be a game-changer, Moin told NDTV that it is a one-piece piece of equipment and the quality testing time for such motors is significantly reduced thanks to to the use of 3D printing technology.

The engine is powered by commercially available jet fuel and liquid oxygen. This results in a cheap and readily available non-corrosive fuel, which can be easily obtained, he said, adding that it also makes it easier to launch rockets from multiple locations with minimal facilities.

In another first, Agnikul got the go-ahead to build a special launch pad near the sea on the island of Sriharikota with its own dedicated control room. This is part of ISRO opening up its facilities to facilitate business for Indian space companies.

“This will be the first controlled flight of a rocket by a private company, and every precaution is being taken to ensure that everything goes smoothly. If things go wrong, then the self-destruct mechanism provided by ISRO can be activated by the Range Safety Officer,” Mr. Moin said before the launch.

Agnikul follows the first launch of an Indian space company, Skyroot Aerospace Private Limited, which flew a solid-fueled sounding rocket from Sriharikota in 2022. Once the Agnibaan rockets are operational, Agnikul hopes to conduct on-demand launches and launch 30-300 kg satellites into space.

“We hope to build dedicated, fully customizable and transportable launch vehicles for small satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO). The Agnibaan launcher is powered by a 3D-printed one-piece engine that can be manufactured in 72 hours without any human intervention. compatible with the mobile launch pad called “Dhanush”, which makes the launch location independent and more importantly, it could be configured to fly with 4/5/6/7. [engines] making the launch cost the same across the entire mass range – 30kg to 300kg,” the company said.

Agnikul has already attracted an investment of $40 million and has a team of 250 members. “The average age of Agnikul employees is 23 years and all are motivated to innovate,” says Moin, emphasizing that India can become a hub for small satellite launches, as more and more of global companies are opting for satellite constellations placed at low altitude. Earth orbits.