The tense ticking of jury deliberations in Trump's first criminal trial

The mood goes from torpor to high tension in a second on the high-security 15th floor of Manhattan's grimy old courthouse, where a jury will resume deliberations on the fate of Donald Trump on Thursday morning.

Seven male and five female jurors, led by a foreman who grew up in Ireland, were deep into the fourth hour of their historic task when they broke the oppressive boredom of Wednesday afternoon. A bell demanding the judges' attention rang out, suddenly sending lawyers, court staff, police and reporters rushing to their seats. Then Trump arrived from his waiting room, pulling heavily on his lapels. The presumptive GOP nominee sported a trademark extra-long tie, but in gold rather than his red Make America Great Again campaign trail.

Ultimately, the alarm did not announce a verdict in the secret trial that could brand the 45th president a convicted felon. It was a jury note requesting a rereading of several lengthy and dense testimonies, from former tabloid kingpin David Pecker and the prosecution's star witness, former Trump fixer Michael Cohen. Their testimony speaks directly to the question of Trump's intention to seek to suppress scandalous stories about his personal life, which could shed light on the reward given to adult film star Stormy Daniels facilitated by Cohen, according to the prosecutors, under the orders of his boss. (Trump has denied the alleged affair with Daniels and has pleaded not guilty in the case.)

As Judge Juan Merchan and attorneys combed through transcripts filled with complex and sometimes seedy testimony, the buzzer sounded again, with another request from the confined jury. Reporters in an overflowing courtroom groaned when it appeared jurors wanted to hear again Merchan's instructions, which he spent a painstaking hour reading aloud Wednesday morning.

No one outside the room where 12 citizens ponder the fate of an accused person knows what is really going on. That didn't stop tea leaves from being read in the row of TV booths across the street. The jury's desire to wade through the testimony suggested that no verdict was imminent and that they had grasped the magnitude of their duty in a case crucial to Trump's reputation and the future of the nation.

Even for those who had the publicly released courtroom transcript, Merchan's instructions were potentially confusing to the layman. The jury does not receive a printout, per New York law, so it is not surprising that they wanted more clarity. Elie Honig, CNN's senior legal analyst, said the instructions were far too cumbersome for a human being to absorb and understand.

The jury's demands highlight the big question of a lawsuit that uses a new interpretation of the law to try to hold Trump accountable for the 2016 presidential election, which seems like a lifetime ago.

As Merchan explained, the ex-president faces 34 charges of falsifying business records. Such an act is only a misdemeanor in New York. Therefore, to convict Trump of a crime, the jury must also find that he falsified the documents to hide another crime. Prosecutors are not required to prove that a secondary crime occurred or even specify exactly what it was. In this case, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office raised the possibility of tax law violations and intent to falsify other documents and suggested that Trump may have intended to violate election law using illegal means to deprive someone else of an electoral victory.

If the jury that sat through days of testimony needs more help, the chances of voters with only cursory knowledge of the case forming their own impressions appear slim.

As Merchan laid out his instructions for the first time Wednesday, Trump watched from the defense attorneys' table. He leaned back in his chair and closed his eyes, and just when he seemed to be dozing off, he shook his head contemptuously and grimaced as Merchan read the 34th charge. At one point, Trump reached into his jacket and pulled out a pen to write a note to his square-jawed lawyer, Todd Blanche, to his right. When his pen seemed to fail, he reached out and grabbed his lawyer's pen from the top of his notepad so he could scribble a message. He made sure to return Blanche's pen before putting his own back in his pocket.

Trump's detention in court all day awaiting the whims of 12 citizens of New York City, where he made his name as a tabloid-baited real estate developer, hinted at the extraordinary imbalance of power revealed by this trial and its multiple legal threats.

Former presidents go through life in a bubble of deference. Their magnetism persists with secret service details even after their formal powers disappear. They run at their own pace and dominate every room. And Trump has long lived in rarefied air, in his skyscraper, his beach club, on golf courses with giant fountains and waterfalls or on his personal Boeing. But after weeks in a courthouse built on the site of a former dungeon, Trump can only sit and watch the minutes tick by before he knows whether he will run in November's election as a felon .

However, the longer the deliberations continue, the more hopes grow in the Trump camp. They may be grasping at straws, but the ex-president's allies believe a long jury wait could return him a more favorable verdict, sources told CNN's Kristen Holmes. Look, it was possible the jury would come back, a guilty verdict in 45 minutes every minute after that gives some hope (for a hung jury), an advisor said.

The ex-president's only way to let off steam is in a bullpen outside Merchan's courtroom, where he stands behind security barriers in front of a group of cameras and blasts the judge, l case, and falsely claims that the entire process is evidence of a conspiracy. by President Joe Biden to prevent him from winning back the presidency in November. Trump's routine targeting voters as he seeks to delegitimize the case before the jury decides is getting old. New Wednesday was his warning that jury instructions could doom his defense. Mother Theresa could not resist these accusations. These accusations are trumped up.

The jury hears none of this, so it’s clear that Trump is playing an outside political game.

The immediate fate of the presumptive GOP nominees is in the hands of jurors who were cross-examined for signs of political bias before the trial began and include a West Harlem man who works in sales, a young teacher and a speech therapist. Two of the jurors are lawyers and could potentially add some structure to the deliberations, according to Jeff Swartz, a former Florida judge. If both lawyers agree, that's where the jury will go, Swartz told CNN on Wednesday.

Merchan told jurors before sending them to deliberate: “You are being asked to make a very important decision regarding another member of the community.

Despite his fame, wealth and power, Trump is just a lone defendant awaiting the jury's verdict.

