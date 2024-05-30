General election live: Angela Rayner backs Diane Abbott as Faiza Shaheen calls on lawyers for Labor dispute





Related: Starmer responds to Jeremy Corbyn's bid as an independent candidate Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner said she was backing Diane Abbott as Labor candidate for Hackney North and Stoke Newington in the general election. Defying his own party, Sir Keir Starmer's right-hand man said: “I see no reason why Diane Abbott cannot stand as a Labor MP in the future. I say this as deputy leader of the Labor Party. Ms Rayner praised Abbott and said she had been a pioneer and was unhappy with the negative information given to newspapers about the veteran MP. His support comes as Sir Keir is accused of leading a wider purge of the left – something even Tony Blair failed to do – with candidate Faiza Shaheen finding out last night that she was excluded. She was reportedly suspended by the party after allegedly liking a series of posts on X downplaying accusations of anti-Semitism. In a further headache for Starmer, the MP for Chingford and Woodford Green said she was now asking lawyers to discuss next steps and vowed this was not the end of my story. Key points Show last update 1717072384 Breaking: Angela Rayner defies the party and defends Diane Abbott The Labor deputy leader said she was supporting Ms Abbott as Hackney North's candidate in the election. She said: I see no reason why Diane Abbott couldn't stand as a Labor MP in the future. I say this as deputy leader of the Labor Party. Ms. Rayner added that Abbott was a pioneer and that she is unhappy with the negative reports in the newspapers about her. I don't think that's how we should behave. She previously said she wanted to see the veteran MP return to the Labor Party after being suspended for 11 months. Ms Rayner said she was frustrated by the length of the party's investigation into her letter to The Observer. Salma OuaguiraMay 30, 2024 1:33 p.m. 1717075781 Pictured: Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper visits South Yorkshire Shadow Secretary of State Yvette Cooper and Rother Valley election candidate Jake Richards (R) speak to a trader during a visit to Maltby ( Getty Images ) ( Getty Images ) ( Getty Images ) Salma OuaguiraMay 30, 2024 2:29 p.m. 1717075634 Union leader warns of double standards in Labor selections Matt Wrack, general secretary of the firefighters' union and president of the TUC, hit out at Labor's double standards towards left-wing candidates and warned the row over Diane Abbott was turning into an embarrassing diversion. He said: Diane Abbott is a powerful and popular advocate for the Labor Party. She and other candidates were treated appallingly. There are clearly double standards in the way they have been treated as left-wing women and as women of color compared to more centrist MPs. It's only been a few weeks since far-right conservative Natalie Elphicke was welcomed with open arms. It's all been an embarrassing distraction. Labor leaders must now act decisively to reinstate affected candidates and ensure no one is prevented from standing at the last minute, without due process. Maryam Zakir-HussainMay 30, 2024 2:27 p.m. 1717074461 Diane Abbotts suspension timeline: from her racism comments to Labor election ban Maryam Zakir-HussainMay 30, 2024 2:07 p.m. 1717073774 Rayner felt his wings had been clipped by police investigation Angela Rayner said she felt her wings had been clipped by the police investigation into the sale of her former council house and that it had taken attention away from Labour's election campaign. But after police said they would take no further action, Labor's deputy leader said I'm back and he's putting power on the battle bus. Greater Manchester Police said on Tuesday they concluded their investigation into her living conditions almost a decade ago and would take no further action against the Ashton-under-Lyne MP. Ms Rayner told Sky News on Thursday the investigation had been shameful and as a member of the working class it taints you. She said she had never been in trouble with the law, but admitted to shoplifting once when she was under 16. The Labor MP had been accused of breaking electoral law and avoiding capital gains tax when she sold her Stockport property in 2015 because of the way she and her husband 'then used separate houses. Ms Rayner told the TV station: I had the house I had when I was a single mother and that meant the world to me. It was a big deal. I never felt safe as a child. I never felt safe. So for me to be able to provide for my son and acquire the house, it was a huge deal. ( PA wire ) Maryam Zakir-HussainMay 30, 2024 1:56 p.m. 1717073102 Angela Rayner challenges Keir Starmer to support Diane Abbott as Labor election candidate It comes as Sir Keir Starmer was forced to deny he was trying to purge the left of the party as the row over Ms Abbott and candidate selection threatens to derail his campaign. The row appears to have left Labor on the brink of open civil war and given Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives an unexpected lifeline in their fight to narrow the poll gap by around 20 points. Maryam Zakir-HussainMay 30, 2024 1:45 p.m. 1717072651 Angela Rayner roars and could spell trouble for Starmers' new Labor party Building on her victory in the municipal council, the deputy leader of the Labor Party defended Diane Abbott and thus signaled her intention to defend her positions within the government, declares John Rentoul: Given the green light from the police, the Labor Party deputy leader today grabbed her metaphorical mojo and swung it menacingly in the direction of Keir Starmer. Maryam Zakir-HussainMay 30, 2024 1:37 p.m. 1717072250 Diane Abbott unveils her memoir: “A Woman Like Me” The MP for Hackney North has announced the publication of a new book detailing her journey from north London to Westminster. Salma OuaguiraMay 30, 2024 1:30 p.m. 1717071969 Faiza Shaheen accuses Keir Starmer of 'damaging my credentials' Deselected Labor candidate Faiza Shaheen has accused Sir Keir Starmer of damaging my credentials, Archie Mitchell reports. The left winger, who was due to take on former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, added: I came from a family with an abusive father and spent part of my childhood on welfare. I am now a visiting professor and teach at the London School of Economics. Public services really helped me and I had to work really hard to get to this point in my life. It came after the Labor leader said the decision to block her was taken not because she was left-wing, but because he wanted the highest quality candidates. Ms Shaheen shared a post on Twitter in 2019 in which Sir Keir described her as a fantastic candidate, adding: Please don't undermine my credentials. Haven't you hurt me enough already? Salma OuaguiraMay 30, 2024 1:26 p.m. 1717071887 Nigel Farage accuses young Muslims of being attracted to extremism The chairman of Reform UK has claimed that a growing number of young Muslims are attracted to extremist ideologies. Speaking at a campaign rally, the right-wing politician said: I raise this issue not because I want to see division, but that division is already being felt, I think, within the Jewish community of our country. I raise this issue because I think we should debate it. But, you know, of course, I get called names under the sun for daring to raise the issue. That is why when pollsters or anyone else asks people if they support the Reform Party, they are coy. They are afraid of being mistreated. It came as Mr Farage was accused of Islamophobia after accusing Muslims of not sharing British values. ( Peston/ITV ) Salma OuaguiraMay 30, 2024 1:24 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/general-election-diane-abbott-starmer-labour-shaheen-rayner-b2553841.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos