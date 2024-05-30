'No former PM has used such vile and base language': Manmohan Singh slams PM Modi for 'hate speeches' – India News

As the Lok Sabha elections entered their final stage, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh launched a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of undermining the dignity of the Prime Minister's office by making “hateful and unparliamentary” speeches intended to target a certain community or the opposition.

In a letter addressed to the people of Punjab, where the Lok Sabha elections are due to take place on June 1, Manmohan Singh claimed that Prime Minister Modi had indulged in “the most vicious form of hate speech, of a nature purely divisive.”

“I followed the political debate very carefully during this electoral campaign. Modiji has indulged in vile hate speeches, which are downright divisive. Modi ji is the first Prime Minister who reduced the dignity of his office, and with it the seriousness of the Prime Minister's office. No previous Prime Minister has used such vile, unparliamentary and low-level language to target a particular section or opposition. They also made incorrect statements to me. I have never in my life distinguished one community from another. It is the special right and habit of the BJP, he wrote in the letter, Indian Express reported.

Manmohan Singh's letter comes weeks after Prime Minister Modi accused the former of declaring that Muslims had the first right to wealth.

During his campaign in Rajasthan, PM Modi had said, the Congress manifesto states that they will take stock of the gold that mothers and daughters own and distribute this wealth. The Manmohan Singh government had declared that Muslims had the first right to wealth. Brothers and sisters, this urban Naxal thinking will not even spare the mangal sutras of my mothers and sisters.

Calling for peace and harmony, the former prime minister added: I appeal to all voters of Punjab to vote for development and coordinated progress. I urge all young people to vote carefully and vote for the future. Only Congress can ensure a progressive, development-oriented future where democracy and the Constitution are protected.

In Thursday's letter, the former prime minister went on to criticize the BJP over the country's economy. Over the past ten years, the country's economy has undergone enormous upheavals. The scourge of demonetization, poorly managed GST and poor management during the Covid-19 pandemic have created dire conditions. Below-average GDP growth of 6 to 7 percent has become normal. Annual GDP growth under the BJP government fell to less than 6 per cent, while it was around 8 per cent under the Congress-UPA, he said.

He added, “While the Congress-UPA, despite challenges, continued to increase the purchasing power of our people, the BJP government's mismanagement reduced household savings to a 47-year historic low .

Manmohan Singh slammed the BJP-led Center for the farmers' protests and called out Prime Minister Modi for his past remarks on farmers.

“As many as 750 farmers, mostly belonging to Punjab, died while waiting continuously at Delhi's borders for months on end. As if the trick and rubber bullets were not enough, the Prime Minister verbally assaulted our farmers by calling them 'andolanjeevis' and 'parjeevi' (pests) on the floor of Parliament,” he said.

“Their only demand was the withdrawal of the three agricultural laws which were imposed on them without consulting them. Over the last ten years, the BJP government has left no stone unturned to castigate Punjab, Punjabis and Punjabiyat,” he added.

Punjab is all set to vote on June 1. The state is witnessing a four-way fight with the major parties – AAP, Congress, BJP and SAD – contesting alone. All 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will vote in the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections.