Trump verdict likely would move only a small number of votes, poll findsExBulletin





Trump supporters and their opponents face off in the criminal court where the former president is on trial Wednesday in New York. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images .

rock caption Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Most people say the outcome of former President Donald Trump's secret trial in New York will not impact their vote in the 2024 presidential election, but it could have an effect on some key groups, according to the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour. /Marist Survey. The full results of the investigation will be released Thursday morning.

Overall, two-thirds (67%) said a guilty verdict would make no difference to their vote; three-quarters (76%) said the same about a not guilty verdict.

About one in six voters (17%) said a guilty verdict would make them less likely to vote for Trump. This was the case for a quarter of non-whites and one in five voters earning less than $50,000 a year, as well as those under 45.

Surveys showed Trump making gains among younger voters and non-white voters, but that support often appeared weak, meaning they hadn't yet made up their minds.

A not guilty verdict would have the opposite effect of a guilty verdict. Nearly one in five voters under the age of 45, nonwhite voters, those earning less than $50,000 a year and others said an acquittal would make them more likely to vote for Trump.

Mike Burr, a Georgia Democrat, told NPR that the trial would not affect his vote because he is voting against Trump.

The lawsuit sort of asserts that I don't think anyone should vote for Donald Trump, Burr said. I don't think Donald Trump is good for the country.

John Duvall, a Republican from Tennessee, took the opposite view.

I think it's a big prank, Duvall said. This is an attack on Donald Trump. I will vote for him more because of what they are doing, because it is illegal. If they send him to prison, I will still vote for him, because this is all just a political attack on him.

Small, but perhaps significant, percentages of core groups of Trump voters also said they would be less likely to vote for Trump if he were convicted: those who live in small towns (17%), whites without a college degree (14%), those living in rural areas (11%), and Republicans (10%).

Just 11% of independents said a guilty verdict would make them less likely to vote for Trump.

In a race that promises to be close, any drop, even marginal, could have an effect, but the numbers demonstrate how unlikely the trial is to sway many voters, whatever the verdict.

Trump and Biden's views are just very fixed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/05/29/nx-s1-4974598/trump-verdict-trial-voters-presidential-election The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos